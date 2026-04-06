Việt Nam’s premier youth debaters face off as VMDC Season 4 kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – The fourth season of the Vietnam Middle School Debate Championship (VMDC 2026) officially commenced on April 4th at True North International School (TNIS). Established in 2022, the championship has rapidly evolved into Việt Nam’s leading national academic debating platform, drawing talented students from public, bilingual, and international schools across the country.

This year’s competition brings together 100 teams, including 78 competing in the Middle School division (Grades 6–8) and 22 in the newly expanded Primary School category (Grades 4–5). Over two intensive days of competition, nearly 500 participants will test their mettle in a series of rigorous preliminary and knockout rounds.

The VMDC is built on the conviction that debating is a transformative educational journey rather than a mere competition. By engaging in professional academic discourse, students are encouraged to explore multi-dimensional social issues. The tournament aims to sharpen English proficiency, public speaking, and emotional regulation, while simultaneously fostering independent thought and the resilience required to thrive in international arenas.

Debating provides a practical environment for students to develop 'Academic Fortitude', the readiness to conquer high standards and complex challenges. The school’s philosophy emphasises nurturing "Global Citizens" who respect cultural diversity and possess the character to persevere under pressure.

Beyond the immediate academic benefits, the debating journey serves as a vital catalyst for "Character Development," instilling a sense of perseverance and the resilience necessary to navigate intense pressure and occasional setbacks. This experience equips students with the fortitude to step onto regional and international stages with confidence.

VMDC Season 4 further distinguishes itself through a diverse and highly topical selection of motions. These topics span a wide spectrum, from speculative fiction and emerging technologies to environmental crises, education, and the societal trends currently reshaping human thought and lifestyle.

A particular highlight of this year’s competition is the focus on international relations. Against a global backdrop of shifting geopolitics and heightened competition between nations, these internationally-themed motions are expected to spark explosive debates. Such complex subject matter challenges participants to refine their academic prowess while cultivating a sophisticated global citizen mindset.\

A test of logic and speed

The championship adheres to the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC) format, one of the most prestigious standards globally. Middle school debaters are tasked with six-minute speeches and three-minute replies, while the primary division follows a four-minute and two-minute structure.

In a true test of intellectual agility, motion topics are released just 30 minutes before each round. This season’s motions span a broad spectrum, including technology, the environment, and education. A particular highlight for 2026 is the focus on international relations and geopolitics, reflecting the shifting dynamics of the modern world.

Rigorous standards and support

To ensure absolute fairness, all adjudicators undergo extensive training and assessment prior to the event. The judging panel, comprising Chair Judges, Panelists, and Trainees, is also subject to a feedback system from the competitors themselves, maintaining a high standard of professional transparency.

Leading up to the main event, VMDC hosted a series of preparatory workshops and a "Debate Showcase" featuring a guest team from the Philippines. These initiatives aim to build a sustainable academic debating community within Vietnam, involving not just students, but coaches and parents as well.

The road to the podium

The tournament concluded with a closing ceremony on April 5.

In the primary division, ECTE_Miraculous claimed the championship title, defeating HWS VAGM.

In the middle school open category, WE ARE FATTIES emerged as champions, with Not break dont blame finishing as runners-up. Skibidi 67 secured victory in the junior category, overcoming DSOW Undertale.

In addition to team trophies, 30 "Best Speaker" awards were presented to individual students who demonstrated exceptional reasoning and presentation skills throughout the tournament.

VMDC Season 4 is organised by True North International School (TNIS) in collaboration with academic advisor SocioLogic, a specialist in critical thinking and public speaking. The event is also supported by other partners.

True North International School, inspired by Hanoi’s position as the "True North" of Vietnam, provides a comprehensive international curriculum. As a pioneer of the AP Capstone programme in Vietnam, the school remains committed to preparing students for the rigours of global higher education through initiatives like the VMDC. VNS