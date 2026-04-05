In Hồ Chí Minh City, a science experience centre, designed like a mini ‘technology city’, is turning abstract concepts into hands-on discoveries for children, helping them access real-world applications early on and preparing them for an ever-evolving technological future.
Held in response to the launch of the Vietnamese Language Day among overseas Vietnamese communities, the event aimed to enhance the quality of Vietnamese language teaching and learning in Laos while contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.
HCM City will break ground this month on two major infrastructure projects worth more than VNĐ97 trillion (US$3.7 billion) in bid to improve connectivity to Long Thành International Airport and support investment in southern Việt Nam.
The Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Hygiene in 2006 will take place from May 1 to 31 with the theme Innovating management and improving the effectiveness of occupational safety and health in the digital age.
The Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in HCM City on April 3 launched the third Smart City Integrated Circuit Design Competition 2026, aiming to nurture young talent and promote green semiconductor solutions for sustainable urban development.
With strong growth recorded in the first quarter of this year, Tây Ninh Province is shedding its long standing image as a remote border locality and emerging as a strategic trading gateway and a dynamic growth pole in the southeastern region.