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Stem town

April 05, 2026 - 11:19
In Hồ Chí Minh City, a science experience centre, designed like a mini ‘technology city’, is turning abstract concepts into hands-on discoveries for children, helping them access real-world applications early on and preparing them for an ever-evolving technological future.

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Tây Ninh asserts role as strategic connectivity hub

With strong growth recorded in the first quarter of this year, Tây Ninh Province is shedding its long standing image as a remote border locality and emerging as a strategic trading gateway and a dynamic growth pole in the southeastern region.

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