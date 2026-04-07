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 HCM City to mark National Reunification Day with major infrastructure works

April 07, 2026 - 08:12
HCM City plans to commence or complete several major works projects to coincide with National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers' Day (May 1).
Workers and engineers speed up progress at the An Phú Interchange in HCM City. The N3 bridge branch of the interchange is among the key works to be completed by National Reunification Day this year on April 30 . — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to commence or complete several major works projects to coincide with National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers' Day (May 1).

The information was released at a press conference on April 2 to discuss socio-economic developments.

The event was chaired by Tăng Hữu Phong, deputy head of the city Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mobilisation Commission, and Nguyễn Ngọc Hồi, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Lưu Văn Tân, head of the Department of Construction’s waterway management division, announced the completion of two key projects: the N3 bridge branch of the An Phú Interchange and Tân Chánh Hiệp Park (formerly the Tân Chánh Hiệp fish pond area).

The city also plans to begin work on the upgrade of Long Trường High School, Phase 2 of the HCM City College of Economics and Technology (Campus 2) and Hùng Vương High School for the Gifted.

Groundbreaking ceremonies will also be held for seven major projects: the Hồ Tràm Urban Expressway–Long Thành International Airport link; redevelopment of the Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội port area and expansion of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum and historical site; a new administrative centre and landscape park at Thủ Thiêm Central Lake; Metro Line No. 2 (Bến Thành–Thủ Thiêm section); Cái Mép Gemadept – Phase 2 of Terminal Link and Cái Mép Hạ General and Container Port; and Phase 1 of the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port.

Lê Hồng Nga, deputy director of the city Centre for Disease Control, reported a sharp rise in hand, foot and mouth disease.

As of March 29, the city had recorded 9,107 cases, a 191.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The health sector is coordinating with the education sector to curb the outbreak, which mainly affects children under five.

Addressing energy demand during the peak heat season, Bùi Trung Kiên, deputy general director of the HCM City Power Corporation, said the utility has developed operational scenarios for the 2026 dry season.

April is expected to be the hottest month, with average daily electricity consumption projected at 173.53 million kWh, he added. — VNS

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