Passenger coach plunged into a ravine, leaving at least 4 dead

LÂM ĐỒNG — At least four people were killed after a passenger coach plunged into a ravine on a tourist route in Lâm Đồng Province on Monday afternoon.

The serious accident occurred at around 3.30pm on the ĐT.716 road, along the Mũi Né – Bàu Trắng route, passing through Hòa Thắng Commune.

According to initial reports, the vehicle involved was a 29-seat coach bearing licence plate 86H-045.61, carrying 16 passengers at the time of the crash.

At the scene, the coach was found severely damaged, with its structure crushed and deformed.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities and emergency forces mobilised ambulances, along with staff from nearby tourist sites, to carry out rescue operations.

Preliminary figures indicate that four people were killed and ten others injured.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. — VNS