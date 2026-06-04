HCM City border guards, fishermen rescue rare sea turtle

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Phước Thuận Border Guard Post in coordination with local authorities in Hồ Tràm Commune successfully rescued and released a rare sea turtle back into the wild on Thursday.

The sea turtle had accidentally become trapped in a local fisherman's fishing net.

The successful release is part of ongoing efforts to protect wildlife and raise public awareness about marine ecosystem conservation.

At around 7am, Trần Phương Nam, a 27-year-old fisherman from Hồ Tràm Hamlet, discovered the turtle caught in his net while fishing at sea.

He immediately brought the turtle to Hồ Tràm public beach and reported the incident to the Phước Thuận Border Guard Post for proper handling.

Upon receiving the news, border guard officers were deployed to the site to check the turtle’s health and coordinate with relevant units for necessary rescue measures.

After ensuring the sea turtle was in good health and capable of surviving in the wild, the officials, alongside the Hồ Tràm Commune Supply Centre, safely released the creature back into the ocean.

Sea turtles are rare wildlife species that play a vital role in the marine ecosystem and are given high priority for protection under Vietnamese law.

Numerous conservation programmes have been implemented recently to protect and recover sea turtle populations while raising community awareness of biodiversity conservation.

The proactive cooperation between local fishermen and authorities not only directly protects endangered species but also fosters a sense of community responsibility in safeguarding marine resources and environments, ensuring a sustainable marine ecosystem for the future. — VNS