National-scale environmental and marine activities to be launched this week

NGHỆ AN — Activities marking World Environment Day on June 5, World Ocean Day on June 8, the Month of Action for the Environment and Việt Nam’s Sea and Islands Week 2026 will take place from June 4-6 in Cửa Lò Ward, the central province of Nghệ An Province.

The programme will also mark the launch of the nationwide emulation movement 'All citizens join hands to protect the environment, for a green, clean and beautiful Việt Nam.'

Organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the events aim to raise awareness and responsibility among ministries, local authorities, businesses and the public in environmental protection, nature conservation and the safeguarding of marine and island resources while promoting sustainable development and climate change adaptation.

In 2026, World Environment Day carries the theme Global Action for Climate Change while World Ocean Day is marked under Strong Marine Conservation for a Green Planet. Việt Nam’s Sea and Islands Week adopts the message “Blue Ocean, Sustainable Economy: Conservation for Development”.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đặng Ngọc Điệp at the press briefing in Hà Nội on Monday said Nghệ An was selected to host the national-scale activities due to its favourable infrastructure, transport links and connectivity, as well as the province’s growing marine economic potential.

“Nghệ An is not only a land rich in tradition and hospitality, but also a locality with a strong marine economy, which is in line with the spirit of the most important series of environmental events this year,” Điệp said.

He noted that amid growing challenges from climate change, environmental pollution and natural resource depletion, the programme represents not only a commemoration of global environmental days but also Việt Nam’s strong commitment to green development, a circular economy and marine ecosystem protection.

A key highlight will be the national launch ceremony responding to World Environment Day, World Ocean Day, the Month of Action for the Environment and Việt Nam’s Sea and Islands Week 2026, combined with the emulation movement, all citizens join hands to protect the environment, for a green, clean and beautiful Việt Nam.

Alongside community initiatives, the programme includes a range of large-scale professional events, such as the Blue Sea Economy Exhibition on sustainable agriculture and the environment, the National Forum on Environment and Climate entitled From Policy to Action and a national workshop on improving institutions and policies to promote sustainable marine economic development.

The forums will focus on policy solutions, improved resource management, stronger environmental protection and the development of the blue economy as Việt Nam advances its international commitments on emissions reduction and sustainable development.

The exhibition area will feature agricultural products, seafood specialities, OCOP goods and a range of environmental technologies and models. It is expected to serve as a platform linking policy with practice and connecting businesses, local authorities and investors in the green economy sector.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the ministry’s approach is for these activities to go beyond symbolic campaigns and instead create a coordinated, practical impact from central to local levels.

“Mobilising the elderly to participate will contribute to spreading environmental awareness to every family through reminding and educating their children and grandchildren, while young people, students, and university students will play a role in realising community initiatives and activities related to the environment,” Điệp said.

A special arts programme, "Việt Nam’s seas – A journey to a green space" will be performed Friday morning in Cửa Lò.

The event will be a highlight in a series of activities to raise public awareness about environmental protection, marine resource conservation, the development of a blue economy and the pursuit of sustainable development goals.

Structured as three continuous artistic acts – “From the motherland”, “The sea’s love” and “Reaching the open sea” – the programme will lead the audience on an emotional journey celebrating love for the homeland and its islands, while awakening the nation’s aspiration to progress in a new era.

The gala will bring together many well‑known artists, including People’s Artist Quốc Hưng, Phạm Thu Hà, Hồ Trung Dũng, Duyên Quỳnh, Bùi Lê Mận, Viết Danh, Thanh Thảo, Trường Phúc, Lan Thu and Hoàng Hải, alongside local arts groups, dance companies and children’s ensembles from Nghệ An Province.

Using music, dance and contemporary stagecraft, the programme will help spread the message of environmental protection, natural resource conservation and blue‑economy development.

It will also seek to raise each citizen’s sense of responsibility for the nation’s seas and islands and for Việt Nam’s sustainable future. — VNS