Publishers detained over alleged anti-State propaganda

HÀ NỘI — The security agency for investigation under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security on Wednesday decided to launch a probe into and detain three officials of the Writers Association Publishing House.

The move was made as part of an expanded investigation into a criminal case involving Nguyễn Thành Nam, who is accused of “making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents and items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.”

The three are Nguyễn Thuý Hằng, born in 1976 and residing in Hà Đông Ward of Hà Nội, Director of the Writers Association Publishing House; Đào Bá Đoàn, born in 1971 and residing in Hoàng Liệt Ward of Hà Nội, Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house; and Nguyễn Văn Yến, born in 1962 and residing in Phú Thượng Ward of Hà Nội, head of its Editorial Board.

According to initial investigation results, they were involved in editing, revising, publishing and promoting a book titled “Chuyện với Thanh – Lời kể mới về ánh sáng" (Stories with Thanh – A new account of light).

Police found that the book distorted the history of Việt Nam's revolutionary movements and the policies and guidelines of the Party and the State while insulting President Hồ Chí Minh, General Võ Nguyên Giáp, and many other Party and State leaders.

The investigation agency said their conduct showed signs of "making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam" as stipulated under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The investigation and detention decisions of the agency were approved by the Hà Nội People's Procuracy in accordance with the law.

Police noted that, during questioning, Nam admitted that much of the content in the book was inaccurate, expressed remorse and apologised to readers.

Trần Việt Anh, born in 1993, from Hà Nội, founder of the Spiderum forum – also accused of the same charge along with Nam for having allegedly produced, stored and distributed numerous video clips and copies of the book in question. .

Việt Anh told investigators that the material had been created to attract viewers, increase online engagement and maximise economic benefits on digital platforms, according to police.

In another development, the Press Authority on Wednesday said they have sanctioned 23 press agencies for editorial and reporting violations related to their coverage in the book Chuyện với Thanh.

Speaking at a regular press briefing held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, director of the ministry's Press Authority Lưu Đình Phúc said 21 media outlets were each fined VNĐ60 million (about US$2,300) for what authorities classified as very serious violations. — VNA/VNS