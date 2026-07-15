Indian Embassy thanks Việt Nam for support after Phú Quốc boat tragedy

HÀ NỘI — The Indian Embassy in Việt Nam has expressed its gratitude to Vietnamese authorities and people for their support following the speedboat capsize off Phú Quốc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, whose remains have been repatriated to India.

The embassy said on its official X account that the flight carrying the victims' mortal remains departed HCM City on July 13 and arrived in Mumbai later the same day. Authorities in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu coordinated the transportation of the remains to their final destinations.

According to the embassy, among the 15 victims, 10 come from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in HCM City also thanked the authorities of the Phú Quốc Special Zone in An Giang Province, HCM City's Department of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies for their assistance provided following the accident.

"We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength in this extreme hour of grief," the embassy said.

The accident occurred on July 11 when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Hòn Mây Rút Ngoài, off Phú Quốc Island.

According to the embassy, 16 survivors have returned home, while one victim remains under treatment in Việt Nam.

The male patient suffered severe respiratory failure caused by drowning, shock, multiple traumatic injuries and brain haemorrhage. He also had underlying diabetes and an acute heart attack resulting from a blocked coronary artery.

After assessing the risks and benefits, doctors performed an emergency coronary intervention in Phú Quốc. Following more than two hours of treatment, a medical team from Chợ Rẫy Hospital successfully reopened the blocked artery and implanted a temporary pacemaker to stabilise the patient's condition.

Once his health improved, he was transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City for specialised treatment. His family has since arrived in Việt Nam to care for him.

Vietnamese authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident and will handle any violations in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS