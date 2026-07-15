Party chief calls for stronger support for war invalids and sick veterans

BẮC NINH — To mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day on July 27, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick veterans receiving care at the Thuận Thành War Invalids Nursing Centre in Bắc Ninh Province.

Established in 1965, the Thuận Thành centre is a public service unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs' Authority of People with Meritorious Services. It provides long-term care, medical treatment and rehabilitation for severely wounded and sick veterans classified as Grade 1/4 with a loss of working capacity of 81 per cent or more, while also implementing the State's policies for people under its care.

Speaking with veterans at the centre, Lâm said he was deeply moved to return, noting that although the war has long ended, the struggle against injuries, illness and old age continues every day, even every hour.

He praised the war invalids and sick veterans for upholding the qualities of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers, living with humility and resilience despite their injuries and serving as enduring examples of patriotism and determination for younger generations.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he expressed profound gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids, sick veterans, martyrs' families and all those who had rendered service to the revolution for their immense sacrifices and contributions to the nation's independence, freedom and the peace enjoyed today.

Updating attendees on the country's recent progress, the top leader said that under the unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, together with the concerted efforts of the entire political system and the support of the people, Việt Nam has maintained stability and generated fresh momentum in the first year of implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution.

He said War Invalids and Martyrs' Day is not only an occasion to remember and honour those who have made great sacrifices for the nation, but also an opportunity to review policies for people with meritorious service.

Along with caring for martyrs' families, war invalids, veterans and others who contributed to national liberation, reunification and the defence of the country and its peace and development, the Party and State are continuing efforts to recover and identify the remains of martyrs in Việt Nam, as well as those who lost their lives while carrying out international missions.

The top leader said that a nation's strength should be measured not only by its economy, defence capabilities or international standing, but also by the way it honours the past, cares for those who have served and remains faithful to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"As the country grows stronger and more prosperous, people with meritorious service and their families must receive even better care," he said.

The top leader said this is not only a political responsibility and a moral obligation, but also a measure of the humanity of the nation's political system.

He noted that gratitude cannot be expressed merely through flowers, gifts or commemorative visits. It must be reflected in comprehensive policies delivered promptly, including for safe housing, appropriate medical care, timely emergency treatment and educational and employment opportunities for the descendants of people with meritorious service, as well as public officials who listen to and address their concerns.

With this in mind, Party chief and President Lâm urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and local authorities to continue reviewing and carrying out policies for people with meritorious service and their families, ensuring they are not left waiting or forced to make repeated trips because of cumbersome procedures, poor coordination, buck-passing or a lack of commitment.

He also called for more practical support for the families and descendants of war invalids and sick veterans so they can enjoy stable lives, pursue successful careers and carry forward their families' traditions.

Specialised institution

As for the Thuận Thành War Invalids Nursing Centre, the top leader instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to work with the Ministry of Health, Bắc Ninh Province and relevant agencies to review the centre's organisational model, facilities, workforce and quality of care.

He said the centre should be recognised as a specialised institution requiring sustained investment in long-term care, geriatric medicine, rehabilitation and palliative care, with priority given to accommodation, medical facilities, emergency services, rehabilitation equipment and wheelchair accessibility.

Each war invalid and sick veteran should have a continuously updated health record and an individual care plan tailored to their injuries, underlying health conditions and age, he said.

The centre should also maintain close coordination with higher-level hospitals for specialist consultations, diagnosis, emergency treatment and timely referrals, ensuring that administrative procedures never delay medical care.

He also underscored the importance of frontline caregivers, saying staffing levels, training, recruitment, remuneration and working conditions should reflect the specialised nature of their work.

The Party chief and President urged Bắc Ninh Province to take the initiative in improving healthcare services, infrastructure and the living environment at the centre, while promptly addressing issues within its authority.

As the province moves towards becoming a centrally governed city, he said it should continue investing in institutions caring for people with meritorious service, ensuring that modern development is matched by cultural values and compassion.

Alongside material support, he called for greater attention to veterans' emotional well-being by creating more opportunities for them to reunite with family members and former comrades, preserving their stories, memories and personal artefacts as part of the nation's historical heritage, and encouraging younger generations to visit and learn from their experiences.

He concluded by wishing the war invalids and sick veterans good health and continued optimism, expressing hope that they would remain a source of inspiration and moral strength for future generations.

For the occasion, the Party chief and President Lâm and leaders of central ministries, agencies and Bắc Ninh Province presented gifts to the war invalids and sick veterans receiving care at the centre, as well as to its staff. — VNS