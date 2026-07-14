Phú Quốc tightens inland waterway safety, traffic management

AN GIANG — The Phú Quốc Special Zone in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is tightening oversight of inland waterway transport following the recent fatal boat capsize.

Authorities are rolling out stricter safety checks and enforcement measures for ports, vessels, and transport operators.

Ngô Minh Trí, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the Phú Quốc Special Zone, said the measures were introduced following Official Dispatch No. 47/CD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on July 11 in the wake of the accident in the locality.

Accordingly, operators of inland ports and terminals must carry out regular inspections, maintenance and repairs to ensure facilities remain safe and operational. They are also required to work with competent authorities and the Inland Waterway Port Authority to verify that vessels operating at ports and terminals meet all safety requirements.

Authorities have ordered water transport operators and vessel owners to ensure vessels are fully compliant before entering service. All vessels must be properly registered and inspected and meet technical safety and environmental standards.

Operators are banned from overloading cargo, exceeding safe draft or load-line limits, or carrying more passengers than licensed. Vessels must carry adequate life jackets and lifesaving equipment and be securely moored within approved waters.

Transport operators are also required to comply with all technical safety regulations, ensure crews hold valid professional qualifications, and suspend departures whenever adverse weather or unsafe conditions pose a risk.

The special zone will step up inspections at passenger ports and terminals, particularly those serving tourist boats, ferries, community wharves and other vessels providing local transport services.

The Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station has been instructed to increase patrols along waterways and in port areas and immediately suspend vessels that fail to meet technical safety standards.

Meanwhile, the local police force will strengthen patrols at ports, terminals and anchorage areas to maintain public order and crack down on criminal activities and other violations.

The Dương Đông and An Thới Port Border Guard stations will tighten controls over vessels and passengers operating in waters under their jurisdiction. They will deny departure clearance when severe weather warnings are issued, inspect vessels for legal and safety compliance, verify travel documents of foreign tourists joining marine tours, and remain on standby to deploy personnel and rescue vessels in emergencies.

The Inland Waterway Port Authority will intensify inspections and public awareness campaigns at ports, terminals and anchorage areas. Checks will focus on compliance with navigation safety rules, fire prevention and firefighting requirements, and regulations governing passenger and cargo transport services.

Authorities said they will suspend the operation of unlicensed ports, terminals and vessels, as well as any vessel that fails to meet safety requirements. Enforcement will target violations that increase the risk of accidents, including unregistered or uncertified vessels, inadequate lifesaving equipment, improper life jackets, overloading vessels, exceeding safe draft or load limits, carrying more passengers than permitted, or operating without properly qualified crew members.

A speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 tourists, three crew members and a tour guide, capsized about 400 metres off the coast of Phú Quốc on July 11 while travelling from Hòn Mây Rút Ngoài Island to An Thới Port. The accident claimed 15 lives. — VNA/VNS