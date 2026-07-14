HCM City police charge 12 more suspects in $133m football betting case

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have charged 12 more suspects in connection with two major online football betting syndicates that allegedly handled more than VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$132.6 million) in wagers, bringing the total number of people prosecuted in the case to 97.

The HCM City Police Investigation Agency said on Tuesday that the additional suspects had been charged with organising gambling and gambling following further investigation into the football betting networks dismantled late last month.

The case was uncovered as part of a nationwide crackdown ordered by the Ministry of Public Security targeting football betting and other gambling-related crimes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Investigators said the two syndicates had operated from October 2025 until they were dismantled, processing an estimated VNĐ3.5 trillion in betting transactions.

Police allege that Huỳnh Lê Thanh Long and several associates obtained high-level "Master" betting accounts from operators in Cambodia before dividing them into multiple "Agent" and "Member" accounts that allowed bettors in HCM City and other provinces to place wagers through the Bong88.com website.

Authorities described the operation as a large-scale, tightly organised network with a hierarchical structure spanning multiple localities.

Police said 150 people have so far been summoned for questioning as investigators continue gathering evidence and identifying additional suspects.

Further investigation is ongoing. — VNS