Đồng Tháp launches online website for youth volunteers

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Communist Youth Union’s Đồng Tháp Province unit launched on Wednesday an online platform for coordinating voluntary activities.

Lê Hoàng Quyết, its secretary, said the initiative is in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on scientific development, innovation and national digital transformation.

Local youth members can check out volunteering activities and their locations, stay abreast of events, and propose new ideas.

For those performing managerial roles, it helps keep track of volunteers and activities, allocate manpower, and disseminate information.

On the website, young people have been posting selfies from the union’s activities, including helping senior citizens and donating blood.

It was developed by the union together with lecturers and students from the faculty of engineering technology at Đồng Tháp University.

Quyết said the platform showcases the creativity and capabilities of Đồng Tháp’s youths, and actually benefits them as opposed to being just a method of management.

The union will educate youth members on how to use the platform and ensure it is ultilised seriously and effectively. — VNS