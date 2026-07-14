HCM City orders tighter safety measures at tourist sites amid severe weather

HCM CITY — HCM City has ordered local authorities and tourism operators to strengthen safety measures at tourist attractions and prepare emergency response plans to protect visitors as prolonged heavy rain and severe weather continue to affect southern Việt Nam.

The directive, issued this week by Bùi Minh Thạnh, vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee, asks the City's Civil Defence Command, the High Command of HCM City, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant departments and agencies to ensure disaster prevention and response measures are fully integrated into the management and operation of tourist sites, tourism areas, historical and cultural relics, and scenic attractions.

Under the directive, tourist destinations, resorts, heritage sites and visitor attractions must provide appropriate safety guidance and protective measures for employees and visitors based on weather conditions.

Operators are also required to proactively suspend visitor access and outdoor activities whenever natural disaster warnings are issued.

Authorities have been instructed to inspect facilities, reinforce buildings and infrastructure where necessary, and ensure sufficient personnel, equipment, emergency supplies and transport are available to guarantee visitors' safety.

Particular attention has been given to tourist sites located in low-lying areas, along rivers and coastlines, and near hillsides, where operators must prepare evacuation plans in advance of storms, tropical depressions, strong winds, landslides, heavy rain or flooding to safeguard both people and property.

Tourism operators must also inform visitors that swimming, water sports and outdoor recreational activities are strictly prohibited during periods of rough weather, while tourist boats operating on rivers or at sea are not permitted to leave port when strong winds, heavy rain or flooding are forecast.

Thạnh also instructed authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness in the management and operation of mining sites, natural resource exploitation areas, urban and rural residential areas, industrial parks and disaster prevention infrastructure managed by the agriculture and rural development sector.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Centre, HCM City and other southern localities are expected to experience prolonged thunderstorms through the middle of July.

Heavy rain is forecast across many areas, with thunderstorms likely to bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds of force 5 to 8. Intense downpours over short periods could also trigger localised flooding in low-lying areas, along rivers and canals, and in urban districts.

Adverse weather in southern Việt Nam in recent days has already caused several serious accidents resulting in casualties and property damage.

Among the most severe incidents was the capsizing of a tourist speedboat off Phú Quốc Special Zone in An Giang Province, which threw all passengers and crew into the sea. Rescue teams saved 21 people (including 17 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese), while 15 others, all Indian tourists, lost their lives. — VNS