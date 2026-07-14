Quảng Ninh completes DNA sampling of all unidentified martyrs' remains

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province has completed the excavation and DNA sampling of the remains of all 803 unidentified martyrs buried in 18 martyrs' cemeteries across its 15 localities, finishing the task ahead of schedule under the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains.

The completion was announced during an inspection on Tuesday by a Military Region 3 delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyễn Đức Hưng, member of the Central Military Commission, Secretary of the Military Region 3 Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 3.

According to Colonel Nguyễn Đình Khiêm, Deputy Political Commissar of the Quảng Ninh Provincial Military Command and Deputy Head of the provincial Steering Committee 515, all 803 unidentified graves requiring biological samples for DNA analysis have now been processed, surpassing the province's target of completing the work before July 27.

According to Quảng Ninh Online, the campaign was completed 120 days ahead of the schedule set by Military Region 3 and 330 days ahead of the national deadline.

Provincial authorities said the campaign mobilised the entire political system, with military, police, health authorities and local agencies coordinating the review of records, identification of burial sites, excavation of graves, collection of biological samples, digitisation of data and preservation of samples for DNA analysis.

Of the 803 unidentified graves, authorities successfully collected 713 DNA samples, equivalent to 88.79 per cent. Samples could not be obtained from 90 graves because no remains were found or because the remains had deteriorated beyond the point where viable samples could be collected.

The final site to complete the work was Móng Cái Martyrs' Cemetery in Móng Cái 3 Ward, where teams excavated 70 unidentified graves and recovered 56 DNA samples.

During the inspection, the delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen soldiers before examining the excavation and sampling process. Lieutenant General Hưng commended Quảng Ninh's leadership and Steering Committee 515 for completing the campaign ahead of schedule despite the scale and complexity of the task.

He urged the province to continue ensuring adequate funding and facilities, promptly transfer all biological samples and related data to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine for DNA analysis, and step up public information campaigns and the collection of information to support the search for and identification of fallen soldiers.

The delegation also reviewed Quảng Ninh's programme to replace temporary and dilapidated housing for children of resistance fighters affected by Agent Orange/dioxin. The province has identified eight households eligible for support, including four new homes and four repairs. Construction or renovation has already begun on seven of the eight houses.

Lieutenant General Hưng called on provincial authorities to continue mobilising resources and coordinating relevant agencies to complete the remaining housing projects on schedule as part of efforts to implement policies honouring those who contributed to the nation's revolutionary cause. VNS