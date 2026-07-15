Holding the people's loyalty at the nation’s southernmost frontier

CÀ MAU — Amid new demands, security forces in Cà Mau Province have continued to face rapid developments and build a people-centred security posture closely linked with robust nationwide defence.

They have thus maintained political stability and helped ensure a peaceful life for the people, contributing a solid foundation for the rapid and sustainable growth of the country’s southernmost frontier.

According to Cà Mau provincial police leaders, guided by the spirit 'For the people we serve' and translated into practical projects, over the past five years the police's security branch has helped build and repair more than 700 houses for residents and comrades.

They also constructed nearly 80 bridges and rural roads and distributed thousands of gifts, scholarships, health insurance packages and essential supplies, with total funding exceeding VNĐ130 billion (US$5 million).

Lý Huỳnh, a resident of Sào Lưới B Hamlet in Đá Bạc Commune, said with deep emotion after receiving his new home that his family was overjoyed at the attention shown by the police sector.

Police not only provided his family with a decent house, but also gave them renewed motivation to improve their lives.

The happiness of Huỳnh’s household is shared by many others who also received houses built by the police in the past two months. These acts vividly demonstrate the effectiveness of grassroots-oriented work, helping to strengthen the people’s trust in the Party, the State and the police, and to build an ever firmer people’s front.

Securing the area

Colonel Trần Quốc Toàn, head of the Domestic Security Division of the Cà Mau Police, said the effectiveness of security work in Cà Mau Province was not measured just by the number of cases resolved but, more importantly, by public consensus.

The unit had recently taken the initiative to understand local developments, advising Party committees and authorities to hold dialogues as well as remove obstacles at the grassroots level, ensuring a balance between the State’s interests and the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.

Along with safeguarding security on the ground, cyberspace had become a particularly important front in national security work.

In response to the rise in online activities that spread malicious or distorted information about the Party’s guidelines, State policies and laws and commit unlawful acts, the Cà Mau Province security force had carried out a coordinated set of measures closely combining public information and advice with the investigation and strict handling of violations.

In the first six months of this year, the provincial police’s Steering Committee 35 produced and circulated over 5,000 news items, articles, images and videos to counter false and hostile views, attracting nearly 48 million reaches and interactions.

Timely education on authoritative information had helped guide public opinion, strengthen the confidence of cadres, Party members and the people, and create a solid shield against distortion and incitement.

Since its establishment, the Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention Division had launched numerous creative models and initiatives, such as the security and information safety bulletin, an initiative to combat cybercrime via Zalo and the 'Not alone — Together for online safety' campaign, which have engaged more than 33,000 officials, teachers, students, parents and residents.

By combining prevention with enforcement, over the past five years authorities detected and handled nearly 500 cyberspace violations, dismantled multiple major cases involving high-tech crime and reinforced the public’s trust in official sources of information.

Building on the glorious 80-year tradition of the heroic People’s security force, the Cà Mau Province security branch is continuing to build a truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite and modern force.

They will improve forecasting capacity and prevent, detect and handle risks early on at the local level.

Every act for the people, every case satisfactorily resolved and every sabotage plot foiled helps to strengthen the people’s front and maintain peace at the nation’s southernmost frontier, living up to the proud tradition of Vietnamese People’s Security in the new era. — VNS