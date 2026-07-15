Commune in Đà Nẵng begins restricting smartphone use in high school

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Hòa Vang Commune People’s Committee has issued a temporary regulation to limit school students under the age of 16 from using certain social media platforms and smartphones at local schools from July 13.

Under the new regulation, all high schools in the Đà Nẵng commune must control the use of social networks and smartphones in school.

It also requires training courses on online safety and digital transformation, as well as promoting social media platforms for study.

Hòa Vang People’s Committee Chairman Lê Phú Nguyện said the regulation aims to keep school students away from toxic content and digital addiction.

He said the regulation also requires cooperation from parents in monitoring their children to prevent overuse of social networks and smartphones at home.

Nguyện said online safety guidance will be involved in the training curriculum, and only select platforms are allowed at school under the supervision of teachers.

School students must leave their smartphones, smart watches, tablets, internet connected earbuds or cloud-connected devices at assigned storage lockers at school, and smartphones or social network-linked devices are not allowed in class.

Parents will be informed by teachers on the proper use of smartphones or smart devices through technology and AI courses.

The commune also said the regulation will not ban all activities related to social network apps, but it requires flexible cooperation between schools and families on codes of conduct in cyberspace.

Việt Nam is grappling with growing concerns over online risks faced by children as the country's internet usage, among the highest globally, continues to surge.

A Code of Conduct for Child Protection in Cyberspace was issued to establish behavioural standards and safeguard children in the digital environment.

Hòa Vang Commune, 20km from downtown Đà Nẵng, is the first locality in Việt Nam to issue strict regulations on the use of smartphones at school.

The rural commune is also the first commune in central Việt Nam providing free textbooks in the 2026–27 academic year.

Hòa Vang has three State-run high schools with 3,200 students. — VNS