Đống Đa Hospital conducts periodic health check-ups for over 13,000 residents of Hà Nội in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Đống Đa General Hospital collaborated with the municipal People's Committee and the Health Station of Kim Liên Ward to provide free periodic health check-ups for over 200 residents of the ward on July 15.

This activity marks the launch of the 2026 population-wide health screening plan for the city’s four wards served by the hospital.

The programme contributes to realising Hà Nội's goal of ensuring every resident receives a free health check-up or screening at least once a year, enabling early disease detection, and the creation of lifelong electronic health records.

Dr. Nguyễn Đình Phúc, Director of Đống Đa General Hospital, said that under the 2026 plan to provide free periodic health check-ups or screenings, at least once a year, for residents in Hà Nội, the hospital will conduct examinations for residents in four wards of Kim Liên, Láng, Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám, and Đống Đa.

“The programme aims to foster seamless coordination among hospitals, local health stations, and local authorities to ensure residents have access to periodic health check-ups, early detection of risk factors, the creation of electronic health records, and long-term health management,” said Dr. Phúc.

At the same time, Dr Phúc said, the plan leverages professional support between hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, helping to enhance primary care capacity, facilitate timely disease detection, and provide appropriate treatment advice and preventive measures for each case.

"In 2026, Đống Đa General Hospital aims to provide health check-ups for over 13,000 residents aged 18 and older within its assigned service area, thereby contributing to Hà Nội's goal of ensuring 100 per cent of the population receives periodic health screenings, early disease detection, and health management via electronic health records," said Dr. Phúc.

Under the programme, residents will undergo a full range of scheduled examinations, including internal medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, and odonto-stomatology, as well as general tests and chest X-rays.

The hospital mobilised nearly 40 medical personnel, including specialists, nurses, and reception staff, to directly participate in the program. Beyond conducting examinations, the medical team provided consultations, offered detailed explanations of the results, and guided residents on monitoring their health and proactively preventing disease.

Many residents expressed satisfaction with the well-organised process and the seamless coordination among local authorities, health stations and hospitals. Many noted that the examinations proceeded smoothly without long waits and that medical staff provided attentive guidance, instilling a sense of reassurance among participants.

The programme's successful implementation from the very outset not only affirms Đống Đa General Hospital's proactive approach to public healthcare but also demonstrates the effectiveness of the collaborative model between healthcare facilities and local authorities in organising community health activities, aiming to build a proactive, comprehensive, and people-centered healthcare system.— VNS