Quảng Ninh completes DNA sampling of unidentified war martyrs' remains

QUẢNG NINH — The northeastern coastal province of Quảng Ninh has completed DNA sample collection from the remains of all unidentified war martyrs buried at 18 cemeteries across 15 localities, achieving full completion by July 14.

The update was announced during an inspection by a delegation from Military Region 3 on July 14, which reviewed the implementation of the nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, as well as coordination efforts to replace temporary and dilapidated homes for biological children of revolutionaries exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin.

According to the provincial Steering Committee 515 for the search for, recovery, and identification of martyrs' remains, biological samples were required from the remains in 803 graves for forensic DNA analysis.

Thanks to strong direction from provincial authorities, DNA samples have now been collected from all eligible graves, surpassing the original target of completing the work before July 27.

The province also has eight temporary or substandard homes belonging to children of revolutionaries exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin that qualify for assistance. To date, construction or repair work has begun on seven of the houses.

At the Móng Cái martyrs' cemetery in Móng Cái 3 Ward, the final cemetery in Quảng Ninh to carry out DNA sampling, involving 70 unidentified graves, the inspection delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to the fallen before observing the exhumation and biological sample collection process.

Speaking at the inspection, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Đức Hưng, member of the Central Military Commission, Secretary of the Military Region 3 Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 3, commended the provincial Steering Committee 515 for its strong leadership and effective implementation of the campaign.

He urged the province to continue ensuring adequate funding and facilities, to transfer all biological samples and related data accurately and promptly to the military institute of forensic medicine for DNA analysis, and to strengthen public awareness efforts and information gathering to support the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains.

Hưng also called on provincial authorities to continue directing relevant departments and localities to provide personnel, equipment and financial support to ensure that housing projects for the children of AO-affected revolutionaries are completed on schedule. — VNA/VNS