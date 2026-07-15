Media outlets, publisher sanctioned over book containing false information

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have sanctioned 23 press agencies for editorial and reporting violations related to their coverage in the book Chuyện với Thanh: Lời kể mới về ánh sáng (Stories with Thanh: A New Account of the Light), the Press Authority said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, director of the ministry's Press Authority Lưu Đình Phúc said 21 media outlets were each fined VNĐ60 million (about US$2,300) for what authorities classified as very serious violations.

One media outlet was fined VNĐ5 million for a less serious violation, while another had its press licence revoked because it had already been dissolved.

Authorities also took disciplinary action against individuals involved in the reporting.

One person was dismissed from their position, another received a formal warning and six were suspended from work.

Media organisations terminated cooperation with contributors who had written articles related to the book.

According to Phúc, the book was written by Nguyễn Thành Nam and published by the Writers' Association Publishing House. It contained what authorities described as very serious false information, including inaccurate accounts and assessments of certain historical figures and events, as well as inappropriate language referring to late President Hồ Chí Minh and several veteran Party leaders.

Phúc said: "Immediately after the violations were discovered, we instructed press agencies to review and remove the related content, examine editorial responsibility and clarify individual accountability throughout the editing and publishing process.”

He said the agencies had complied with the requests and reviewed their editorial procedures.

The Publishing, Printing and Distribution Authority also ordered the book to be recalled and destroyed, he said.

On June 15, the Publishing, Printing and Distribution Authority imposed VNĐ100 million fines on the Writers' Association Publishing House and suspended its operations for two months to conduct a comprehensive review of its publishing activities.

A total of 9,700 copies of the book were ordered to be recalled and destroyed.

On July 7, Hà Nội Police announced that the city's security investigation agency had prosecuted and detained Nguyễn Thành Nam and Trần Việt Anh on charges of making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents and materials aimed at opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The investigation is ongoing to clarify the full extent of the alleged violations and the involvement of other related individuals, according to authorities. — VNS