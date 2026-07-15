Đà Nẵng to promote trade links with Chile

ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam has established itself as one of Chile’s main trading partners in Southeast Asia, a country that has historically been a significant partner of Việt Nam in Latin America.

Speaking on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Chilean Ambassador Nasly Bernal Prado said the bilateral relationship has been built on a solid foundation of friendship, understanding and cooperation.

Addressing an audience in Đà Nẵng City, she said: “Chile and Việt Nam formally established diplomatic relations on March 25, 1971, in a complex historical context for the world. It’s worth noting that our country was the first South American nation to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam and that our first representative in Việt Nam was the actress and politician Maria Maluenda Campos, who served as Chargé d’Affaires during the years 1972-73.

“This 55th anniversary marks a history of solidarity, friendship, reunion, mutual respect and cooperation between our countries that has transformed two geographically distant nations into integrated partners who share values, aspirations, and a common vision of development and international peace.

“It’s a source of great joy to be commemorating for the first time, as representatives of Chile, this new anniversary of the fraternity between our countries, in the city of Đà Nẵng, a hub of economic development in the central region of Việt Nam, with a great historical and cultural tradition.

“Dynamism has been strengthened by important economic integration instruments such as the Free Trade Agreement between Chile and Việt Nam as well as joint participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).”

The Chilean ambassador hoped that an effective connection between Việt Nam and Chile and between Đà Nẵng and Chilean localities will be created.

Vice chairwoman of Đà Nẵng City’s people’s committee, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi, stressed that Đà Nẵng will be seeking further investment and trade partnerships with Chilean businesses and cultural exchanges in the future.

She also expressed her thanks to the Chilean ambassador for joining as a member of the jury board at the final show of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.

Thi said two-way trade reached US$2.05 billion, a 40.7 per cent year-on-year increase, in 2025, but there is plenty of room for development of green growth, innovation, renewable energy, hi-tech industries between the two countries, and Đà Nẵng with Chilean partners. — VNS