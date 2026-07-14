Deputy PM calls for stronger Việt Nam – Laos cooperation in agriculture, environment

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkham Douangsavanh in Hà Nội on Tuesday, calling for closer bilateral cooperation in agriculture and the environment and the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries.

During the reception, Túc said Linkham's visit provides an opportunity for the agriculture and environment ministries to review cooperation, particularly the implementation of high-level agreements, the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and the results of recent visits by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries.

He noted that during Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone's official visit to Việt Nam in June 2026, the two sides reached broad consensus on cooperation in areas under the two ministries' management, laying important orientations for future collaboration in agriculture and environment.

The Vietnamese official said agricultural and environmental cooperation has always played a key role in bilateral ties, given the sector's importance to both economies and its close connection to people's livelihoods.

He highlighted close cooperation between the two countries in ensuring food security, adapting to climate change, managing natural resources, forestry, geology and minerals, and protecting the environment, saying these efforts have contributed significantly to each nation's development and the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States.

As the two countries are advancing their strategic cohesion, Túc called on the two ministries to strengthen coordination in implementing high-level agreements, sharing policy-making experience, supporting human resources training, and transferring science and technology.

He also suggested expanding cooperation in crop cultivation, livestock farming, forestry, irrigation, water resources management, environmental protection, development of processing value chains, increasing the value of mineral resources in Laos, and promoting agricultural trade.

For his part, Linkham said his ministry will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to implement cooperation programmes.

The two sides will review cooperation over the past time and work on orientations for 2026–2030, making bilateral cooperation in agriculture and environment more substantive, practical and effective, the official said.

Expressing appreciation for the consistent support provided by the Party and Government of Việt Nam to Laos in general and its agriculture and environment sector in particular, Linkham welcomed the Vietnamese Deputy PM's proposals.

He pledged to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises investing in Laos, and called for continued support to help the two ministries carry out bilateral cooperation programmes and projects, contributing to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS