Senior Party official calls for stronger efforts to complete key tasks ahead

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday chaired a conference with provincial and municipal Party Committees as well as Party agencies and units to review performance in the second quarter of 2026 and outline key tasks for the coming period.

Presenting a summary report, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà said macroeconomic stability was largely maintained in the second quarter, inflation remained under control and major economic balances were ensured. GDP was estimated to grow 8.39 per cent in the quarter, bringing six-month growth to 8.18 per cent, the highest since 2011. Nine localities recorded double-digit growth above 10 per cent, accounting for 18.6 per cent of national GDP.

FDI attraction reached an estimated US$34 billion, up 61 per cent, while the number of newly established and resumed businesses increased compared with the same period in 2025. Total social investment continued to grow steadily, and state budget revenue stood at nearly VNĐ1.57 quadrillion.

The report also noted that after one year of operating the two-tier local government model, governance had become more modern, with decentralisation linked to power control and accountability. Commune-level administrations have gradually become new operational centres closer to citizens, improving service quality and public satisfaction.

Concluding the conference, Tú said the Politburo, Secretariat and key leaders directed the effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and strategic resolutions of the Politburo, with many important tasks achieving positive results.

He stressed that the workload ahead remained urgent, particularly the requirement to achieve double-digit economic growth, and called on agencies and localities to promote pioneering spirit, renew working methods and coordinate more proactively.

The official urged strict implementation of Secretariat Conclusion No. 226 on reducing meetings and paperwork, especially reports that burden grassroots levels. He assigned the Party Central Committee's Office to coordinate with Party commissions to review and propose integration of overlapping directives, regulations and guidance documents.

For the coming period, he requested agencies to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, continue implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the Politburo’s key resolutions, remove institutional bottlenecks and ensure decentralisation goes hand in hand with resources and accountability.

He also called for faster handling of delayed investment projects, accelerated public investment disbursement in the third quarter and the whole of 2026, a comprehensive review of legal documents to remove overlapping regulations affecting investment and business, and quicker adjustment of national land-use planning.

On social affairs, Tú instructed agencies to prepare well for the 2026–2027 school year, ensure sufficient schools and classrooms, study the establishment of health stations in border communes, and continue rearranging public service units and schools.

He emphasised the importance of caring for war invalids, martyrs’ families, and heroic Vietnamese mothers ahead of the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), while continuing the nationwide 500-day campaign to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

The official also requested stronger efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, ensure energy and data security, accelerate power projects, respond to extreme weather and natural disasters, intensify the fight against smuggling, counterfeit goods and cybercrime, and strengthen policy communication to build social consensus and counter hostile and distorted information. — VNA/VNS