Việt Nam, Indonesia chart new strategic cooperation agenda

JAKARTA — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung paid an official visit to Indonesia on Tuesday, where he co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Việt Nam - Indonesia Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation and, together with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono, signed the 2026–2030 Action Plan to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Sugiono praised Trung's visit and co-chairing of the commission’s sixth meeting, an important mechanism for cooperation across various sectors.

Trung congratulated the Indonesian Government and people on their recent progress, believing that under President Prabowo Subianto’s leadership, Indonesia will notch further gains, deliver on the Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision, and elevate its global and regional role and standing.

The Vietnamese minister welcomed the strides in bilateral friendship over the past more than seven decades of diplomatic ties, especially since the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit to Indonesia in March 2025.

Both sides noted that since the fifth meeting, sectoral cooperation has continued to deepen and produce concrete results despite global headwinds and a challenging international economic backdrop.

Two-way trade hit US$17.2 billion in 2025, up 3.2 per cent from 2024, and topped $6 billion in the first four months of 2026, a 7 per cent year-on-year jump. On that trajectory, they expressed confidence that bilateral trade would hit the $18 billion target by 2028 and advance further in subsequent years.

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in national defence and security, combat transnational crime, including cybercrime and human trafficking, and boost air connectivity. They also committed to expanding collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Host and guest welcomed the signing of the 2026–2030 Action Plan, calling it a major new milestone that charts strategic cooperation orientations, especially in emerging and priority areas such as high technology, innovation, energy, and cross-border payments.

Building on that foundation, they agreed to fully leverage existing mechanisms and convene an early meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation to tap complementary strengths, spur economic connectivity, and drive both nations’ development in the new period.

Expressing confidence in Việt Nam’s growth prospects, Sugiono said Indonesian companies are keen to expand investment in Việt Nam, while stressing that the Indonesian Government welcomes Vietnamese firms investing and operating in Indonesia.

Trung urged both sides to facilitate diversification and scaling of investment, particularly in promising fields like renewable energy, semiconductors, the digital economy, electric vehicles, and the Halal industry.

On global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea and the Middle East conflict, they reaffirmed a commitment to continued coordination and mutual support at regional and multilateral forums, while bolstering ASEAN unity and centrality.

Both sides agreed to work closely with ASEAN member states and China to finalise an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On the occasion, Minister Trung visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to ASEAN, and met with Vietnamese officials serving at the ASEAN Secretariat. — VNA/VNS