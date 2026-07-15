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Home Politics & Law

Ministry of Public Security clarifies overnight stay notification requirements

July 15, 2026 - 07:20
The new requirements only serve residence management purposes and do not aim to trouble citizens, says an official from the Police Department of Administrative Management for Social Order.
Colonel Ngô Như Cường, deputy director of the Police Department of Administrative Management for Social Order (C06) speaks about the new overnight stay notification requirements in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has clarified the new notification requirements for overnight stays that took effect on July 1.

According to the amended Residence Law and the ministry’s Circular 116, which both came into effect at the beginning of the month, citizens are responsible for notifying the authorities of guests who stay overnight at their place of residence.

The requirements also apply to representatives of medical facilities and tourist accommodations, and owners or managers of overnight accommodations, dormitories and serviced apartments.

In cases where a guest stays at a private residence without the presence of the homeowner or household members, they must notify their stay with the authorities themselves.

Amid citizens’ growing concerns, Colonel Ngô Như Cường, deputy director of the Police Department of Administrative Management for Social Order (C06), under the Ministry of Public Security, said that the requirements only serve residence management purposes and do not aim to trouble citizens.

“The purpose of the new regulations is to ensure that information about citizens' actual residences is accurate and up-to-date, which will help with residence management, ensuring security and order, crime prevention, rescue operations and social welfare policy planning,” he told the media on Tuesday.

The notification procedures are simple, free of charge, and can be done in various electronic forms including phone calls, emails, and messages sent via websites of communal police, via the national public service portal or the VNeID mobile application, according to the ministry.

Only the basic information of the resident is required, including full name, date of birth, personal identification number or passport number, as well as the reason for, and duration and address of the stay.

The notification must be submitted before 11pm on the day of their arrival, and before 8am the following day if they arrive after 11pm.

The stay must not exceed 30 days. — VNS

How to submit a stay notification on VNeID

Step 1: Log into VNeID

Step 2: Select ‘Administrative Procedures’ > ‘Notification of Stay’ > ‘Accommodation’ > ‘Create Request’

Step 3: Select the City/Provincial police office where the accommodation is located

Step 4: Select the Ward/Communal police office where the accommodation is located

Step 5: Select the type of accommodation, then enter the name and address > Click ‘Continue’ > ‘Accept’

Step 6: Select ‘Add Resident’ to fill in their information

Step 7: Select ‘Save’ > ‘Submit Request’

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