Phú Thọ requested to transform growth model, become national industrial hub

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Tuesday urged Phú Thọ Province to change its development mindset by prioritising high-value-added and high-tech investment while rejecting labour-intensive, outdated and environmentally harmful projects, to turn the northern locality into an industrial powerhouse of the country.

Chairing a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to review the implementation of socio-economic development tasks in the province, PM Hưng stressed that Phú Thọ must capitalise on its strategic advantages, accelerate structural transformation and maintain double-digit growth to make greater contributions to the country's development.

According to a report presented at the session, Phú Thọ posted robust economic performance in the first half of 2026, with GRDP expanding 10.18 per cent year-on-year, while industrial production, budget revenue, foreign direct investment and public investment disbursement all recorded strong growth.

The PM commended the province's initial achievements but noted that economic growth must become more sustainable. He also pointed out weaknesses, including the relatively low share of services, slow economic restructuring, limited attraction of large-scale strategic investors, infrastructure bottlenecks, delayed projects due to slow compensation and site clearance, shortages of high-quality human resources and persistent disparities in living standards across regions.

To achieve this year's targets, the Government leader called on the provincial Party Committee to renew its mindset, leadership and governance methods, remain focused on development goals, and maximise the province's untapped potential and competitive advantages.

He urged Phú Thọ to strive to exceed its socio-economic targets, particularly its goal of achieving 11 per cent growth this year, creating momentum for the province's long-term development, and contributing to the country’s achievements.

Highlighting science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, green growth, and digital and circular economy, and high-quality human resources as key drivers of the province's new growth model, the PM instructed Phú Thọ to update its growth scenarios, identify development potential in each sector and fully leverage its strengths in processing, manufacturing, commercial agriculture and forestry, trade, services, tourism and logistics.

He also requested that the province accelerate public disbursement to reach 100 per cent by the end of 2026, complete its medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, remove bottlenecks related to land clearance, construction materials and labour, and speed up strategic transport infrastructure projects.

The PM asked Phú Thọ to make thorough preparations to receive, allocate and promptly implement the national target programmes for the 2026–2030 period, and formulate its 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan to ensure proper socio-economic accounting and rigorous assessment of investment efficiency before funds are allocated.

Regarding industrial development, PM Hưng emphasised the need for a fundamental shift in investment attraction. Rather than pursuing labour-intensive industries, Phú Thọ Province should focus on projects generating value in sectors where it has competitive advantages, he stressed.

Phú Thọ should adopt a strategy to develop infrastructure for industrial parks and clusters, particularly those serving high-tech industries; proactively position itself to attract strategic industries and create new growth drivers in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), chips, semiconductors, logistics, and green energy; attract major technology firms, private enterprises, and innovative startups.

The PM also ordered Phú Thọ to modernise its service sector and capitalise on its location as a gateway to Hanoi to become a regional and national trade and logistics hub. He urged the province to leverage its cultural, spiritual and heritage assets as drivers of tourism development, making the sector a key pillar of the local economy, while promoting distinctive and high-quality tourism products.

Regarding agricultural development, the PM further requested a shift towards commodity-based agriculture and forestry built on value chains, with stronger application of high technology, circular and organic farming practices. He said that the locality should develop large-scale, concentrated production areas linked to key products such as tea, pomelos, oranges, bananas and rice, while promoting deep processing, product traceability, planting area codes, brand building, and expanding domestic and export markets.

He also instructed the province to implement its master plan, positioning Phú Thọ as a major production and logistics base for the northern midland and mountainous region, with clearly defined growth poles and economic corridors, and new development space to support sustained double-digit growth.

The Government leader stressed the importance of ensuring the smooth operation of the two-tier local administration model, advancing digital transformation under the Politburo's Resolution No. 57, strengthening social welfare, healthcare and education, developing rental housing, protecting the environment, enhancing disaster preparedness, safeguarding national defence and security, and building a clean, united and capable political system that serves both people and businesses.

In the afternoon of the same day, PM Hưng laid flowers and offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Phú Thọ, and visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyễn Thị Phước in Văn Phú Ward, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 - 2026). — VNA/VNS