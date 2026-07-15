Việt Nam, Laos seek deeper cooperation between localities

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm has called for stronger cooperation between Vientiane Province and its partner localities in Việt Nam during his meeting on Tuesday with Phouthanouphet Xaysombath, Secretary of the Vientiane provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Phouthanouphet said the ambassador's visit and attendance at the ceremony announcing the establishment of the Vietnamese Community Management Board in Vientiane province reflected the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos as well as the close relationship between the Vietnamese Embassy and the province.

He briefed the delegation on the province's socio-economic development and cooperation with Vietnamese localities and businesses, while thanking the embassy for its effective support in promoting and implementing cooperation projects and programmes in the province.

The Lao official also highlighted the province's potential for further cooperation and expressed his hope that the embassy would continue serving as a bridge connecting Vientiane Province with Vietnamese localities and enterprises.

He described the establishment of the Vietnamese Community Management Board as an important milestone, affirming that the provincial authorities would continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live and do business in the province, enabling them to contribute to local development and the two countries' special friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

For his part, Tâm congratulated Vientiane Province on its achievements in maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security, sustaining economic growth and safeguarding social welfare.

He praised the effective cooperation programmes between the province and Vietnamese localities, particularly infrastructure development projects and scholarship programmes for Lao officials and students studying in Vietnam.

Agreeing with proposals put forward by Phouthanouphet, the ambassador called on Vientiane Province to continue working closely with its Vietnamese parter localities to review existing agreements and ensure the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation programmes.

He also encouraged stronger exchanges of experience in Party building, political system development, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and training officials and students. He stressed the importance of closer coordination in maintaining security, especially in combating crime, while expanding cooperation in areas where the province has strengths, including energy, clean agriculture and tourism.

Tâm reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos would continue acting as a bridge to promote cooperation between Vientiane Province and Vietnamese localities and businesses, helping improve the effectiveness of joint projects in the coming years.

He also thanked the provincial authorities for approving the establishment of the Vietnamese Community Management Board, making Vientiane the last of Laos's 18 provinces and centrally governed cities to have such an organisation. He expressed his hope that the local authorities would continue facilitating the activities of the board and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community, further strengthening the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship. — VNA/VNS