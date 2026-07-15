Prime Minister pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Lạng Sơn

LẠNG SƠN — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday offered incense and laid flowers in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Lạng Sơn martyrs' cemetery during a working visit to the northern mountainous province.

Accompanying the leader were Minister–Chairman of the Government Office Đặng Xuân Phong; Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trịnh Việt Hùng; Secretary of the Lạng Sơn Party Committee Hoàng Quốc Khánh; Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng; and Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Đặng Hồng Đức; among others.

In a solemn ceremony, the PM and the delegation observed a minute's silence in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their youth and lives for the nation's independence and freedom and the well-being of its people.

During Việt Nam's struggles for national liberation, countless men and women from across the country responded to the call of the nation, making the ultimate sacrifice for national independence and the happiness of future generations.

Built in 1980 in Tam Thanh Ward, the martyrs' cemetery is the final resting place of 488 fallen soldiers who gave their lives during various periods of resistance war, national construction and national defence. Their sacrifice has contributed to the country's independence and freedom. Of the graves at the cemetery, 81 are fully identified, 245 contain partial information, while 61 remain unidentified.

Following the commemorative ceremony, PM Hưng visited and presented gifts to war veteran Vy Văn Nước, born in 1948, who has a 42 per cent disability rate resulting from wartime injuries and now lives in Đông Kinh ward.

The visit formed part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026). — VNA/VNS