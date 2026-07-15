An Phú Interchange overpass set to open by end of July

HCM CITY — The N4 flyover, a key component of the An Phú Interchange project in HCM City, is expected to open to traffic by the end of July, marking another major milestone in one of the city's largest transport infrastructure developments.

The flyover will allow vehicles travelling from Đồng Văn Cống Street to turn right onto Mai Chí Thọ Avenue toward Hà Nội Highway, helping to ease chronic congestion on one of the city's busiest transport corridors.

The structure is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, particularly for container trucks travelling to and from Cát Lái Port during peak hours.

According to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCM City (TCIP), construction remains on schedule, with contractors working to meet the planned opening date.

The N4 flyover will become the fifth major component of the An Phú Interchange project to be completed, following the HC1-01 and HC1-02 underpasses and the N2 and N3 flyover branches.

Construction is progressing at a rapid pace. Dozens of workers are carrying out multiple tasks simultaneously under close technical supervision, while heavy machinery continues to operate across the site.

A section of the bridge deck has already been completed with concrete, and the first layer of asphalt has been laid on several spans as the structure nears completion.

TCIP also said the N1.1 flyover branch is scheduled to open in early October 2026.

Meanwhile, work on the N1.2 branch is continuing near the An Phú Interchange. Its completion depends on site clearance along Lương Định Cảa Street and is expected by April 30, 2027.

Other finishing works, including landscaping, traffic cameras and electronic information boards, are scheduled for completion by November 2026.

The An Phú Interchange project, one of HCM City's key transport investments, broke ground in December 2022 with a total investment of more than VNĐ3.4 trillion (US$130 million).

The entire project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. Once finished, it will integrate with the My Thuy Interchange, which is scheduled for completion in 2026, helping to ease traffic congestion around Cát Lái Port and improve connectivity across the city's eastern gateway.

The project will also complement other planned transport upgrades, including the proposed port connector road and the expansion of the route linking HCM City with the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây Expressway, creating a more efficient transport network in the area. — VNS