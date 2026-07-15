Awards honour journalistic works that promote gender equality and empower women in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The second National Press Awards on Gender Equality 2026, organised on Wednesday afternoon in Hà Nội, honoured authors, teams and news organisations whose outstanding works made positive contributions to public communication, raising social awareness, promoting gender equality and empowering women in Việt Nam.

The event was held by the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Women’s Union, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Journalists Association and UN Women in Việt Nam.

The Vietnam News Agency received a Consolation Prize in the print media category for "Women who wrote the journey to equality", by the author team Hồng Hạnh and Nguyễn Tươi.

The second National Press Awards on Gender Equality 2026 drew strong participation from news organisations, journalists and communications professionals across the country.

The organiser received 138 entries from 109 authors and author teams across four media formats: 70 online pieces, 28 print pieces, 28 radio pieces and 12 television pieces.

The submissions provided a broadly comprehensive reflection of social concerns about gender equality.

The largest topic area was prevention of and response to gender-based violence, represented by 95 entries. Other themes included women’s economic empowerment, gender equality in digital transformation, support for ethnic women, protection of women and girls, and profiles of individuals and models exemplary in promoting gender equality.

Most entries took the form of commentary, investigative reporting and in-depth features.

The judging panel selected 24 outstanding works to receive awards across the four media formats. For each format, the panel awarded one Prize A, one Prize B, two prizes C and 2 Consolation prizes.

The winning works approached gender equality from rich and relatable angles. Many focused on the effectiveness of policies supporting women and children affected by violence; gender barriers within families, workplaces and communities; and changes in women’s status through livelihood development, technology adoption and participation in decision-making.

In addition to highlighting shortcomings and problems, the pieces presented many models, solutions and positive stories that help inspire and encourage changes in attitudes and actions toơards gender equality.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Hương, Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Women’s Union, said, “Gender equality is one of humanity’s progressive values and an essential condition for sustainable development.”

However, she said, to date no country in the world had achieved full gender equality. In both developed and developing countries, gender gaps persist in many forms, from access to education, employment and income, to leadership positions, the distribution of care responsibilities, prevention of gender-based violence and ongoing gender stereotypes and norms in social life.

“This shows that gender equality cannot be reached solely through legal regulations or state policies. Above all, it requires changes in the perceptions and actions of every individual, every family and society as a whole,” said Hương.

Gender equality is not only a women’s issue. It is not about prioritising or sacrificing the interests of one gender. Gender equality is about creating opportunities so that everyone, whether women or men, can realise their potential, be respected, make choices and develop on the basis of equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities.

“To achieve this, both women and men need to understand gender correctly, recognise the stereotypes, biases and invisible barriers that hinder personal development. Only when awareness changes will behaviour change; only when everyone acts together will gender equality truly become a value practised in everyday life,” she said.

Caroline Nyamayemombe, Country Representative of the UN Women in Việt Nam, said this year’s award came at a pivotal moment for the country.

“Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development, with ambitious goals to become a high‑income economy by 2045, driven by innovation, digital transformation, green growth and high‑quality human capital,” she said.

“From digital transformation and technology‑facilitated gender‑based violence to women’s leadership in economic development, climate resilience and innovation, these stories show that gender equality is not just a social development goal – it is a critical enabler of economic prosperity and sustainable development,” she said.

Another encouraging sign is the diversity of voices represented.

“Outstanding entries came not only from national media organisations, but also from local journalists and freelance contributors, bringing powerful stories from communities across the country. Together, they present a richer, more inclusive picture of women’s contributions and the challenges that remain,” said Caroline.

“To all journalists who participated, thank you for your professionalism, your courage and your commitment to telling stories that matter,” she emphasised.

Through the second National Press Awards on Gender Equality 2026, the organiser aims to reaffirm the important role of the press in identifying, reflecting and shaping public opinion; strengthen policy communication; challenge gender stereotypes and norms; and spread good practices and effective models, thereby contributing to a safe, equal and progressive environment in which women and men participate and benefit equally from development.

The awards also recognise the accompaniment, responsibility and tangible contributions of journalists, reporters, editors and news organisations to the cause of gender equality, women’s advancement and the country’s sustainable development. — VNS