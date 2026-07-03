Phú Thọ launches implementation plan on tourism stimulation for second half of year

PHÚ THỌ — The People's Committee in Phú Thọ Province has issued a programme on tourism stimulation for the last half of the year.

It has set targets to welcome 15 million tourists in 2026, including 705,000 international arrivals and 4.95 million overnight stays, generating approximately VNĐ16.3 trillion (roughly US$620 million) in tourism revenue.

The programme to boost tourist services was set up based on the provincial authority's Decision No 2156/QD-UBND dated December 19, 2025, on assigning targets and tasks for socio-economic development in 2026.

It aims to implement comprehensive solutions for tourism development, attracting domestic and international visitors, especially high-spending and long-stay groups; thereby increasing revenue and contributing to the growth of the service sector.

At the same time, it encourages businesses to proactively develop diverse stimulus packages, improve the quality of products and services, and promote the image of Phú Thọ Province as an attractive tourist destination.

To achieve this goal, the province will focus on developing distinctive tourism products connecting to its cultural and historical values and local resources.

Key products include spiritual tourism such as Hùng King Temple night tours; tours to UNESCO-listed heritage sites – experiencing traditional craft villages, Thanh Thủy and Kim Bôi hot springs, tourist spots on Tam Đảo Mount, Đại Lải and Hòa Bình lakes, Xuân Sơn National Park; Mai Châu community tourism; trekking – exploring caves; educational tours; events and festivals; and Golf & MICE tourism.

Along with product diversification, the provincial People's Committee encourage businesses and tourism service establishments to offer promotional programmes while still ensuring service quality.

Tourist areas and attractions are suggested to connect with providers of accommodation, transportation, shopping, food and beverage, and healthcare services, and organisers of conferences, seminars, and events to form integrated product packages.

Discounts on services range from 15 to 30 per cent, depending on the specific category and applicable conditions as stipulated by the authority.

Tourism communication, promotion, and marketing will be implemented under the theme '"Phú Thọ Tourism – Diverse Experiences'. The province will intensify promotion through mass media, digital platforms, social networks, tourism business communication channels and publications of Vietnamese airlines.

Simultaneously, it will create videos, clips and publications introducing destinations, organise farm and press trips, and strengthen coordination with travel and press agencies, KOLs and travel bloggers to expand the tourist market.

Numerous key activities will be held at the end of September at the Lác Village, Mai Hạ Commune within the Mai Châu Tourist Area.

In particular, a launch programme is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm on September 26, coinciding with World Tourism Day and announcing tourism stimulus programmes and packages for the last six months of 2026.

An exhibition area will be organised from September 25-27, to promote culture, tourism, OCOP products, introduce tours, and connect consumers with local specialities.

On September 27, the province will also launch a programme with a theme of building a 'civilised, green, clean, and beautiful Phú Thọ Tourism Environment' combining activities such as tree planting, environmental sanitation and landscape improvement at tourist destinations.

The province will strengthen tourism management; improve the service quality of accommodation and transportation; ensure security, order, traffic safety, fire prevention, and rescue activities at tourist areas and destinations.

It will intensify inspections of trekking, camping, adventure tourism, lake, river, cave, and waterfall tourism; inspect price listings, and strictly handle acts of soliciting, price gouging, trading in counterfeit or substandard goods and violations of food safety regulations.

Tourism businesses are encouraged to apply technology, implement cashless payments, provide free Wi-Fi, and improve service quality to provide convenient and safe experiences for tourists.

The province's tourism stimulus programme for the last six months of 2026 is expected to contribute to boosting growth in the service sector and creating momentum for tourism development in a professional, sustainable and efficient direction.

Following the mergence with former Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình provinces on July 1, 2025, the northern midland province of Phú Thọ now boasts one of Việt Nam’s most diverse tourism ecosystems, providing a strong foundation for the locality to emerge as a major tourism hub in both the region and the country.

Tourist arrivals have risen steadily in recent years. In 2025, Phú Thọ welcomed approximately 14.5 million visitors and generated nearly VNĐ14.8 trillion ($562.5 million) in tourism revenue.

During the first six months of 2026, the province is estimated to receive more than 10.5 million visitors, including over 3.2 million overnight guests and around 74,000 international arrivals. Total tourism revenue during the period is estimated at VNĐ10.7 trillion.

By 2030, it targets at least 20 million tourist arrivals, including 7.8 million overnight visitors, with tourism revenue reaching VNĐ26.5 trillion. The sector is expected to support approximately 30,000 direct and indirect jobs. — VNS