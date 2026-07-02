French journal dubs Đà Nẵng the "Miami of Vietnam"

PARIS — France’s online magazine Journal des Français à l'étranger has described the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng as an increasingly attractive destination for the global digital nomad community, thanks to its affordable cost of living, improving infrastructure and high quality of life.

The publication called the city the “Miami of Vietnam” and an appealing alternative to established remote-working destinations such as Bali in Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the article, Đà Nẵng is only about a one-hour flight from both Hà Nội and HCM City. With 32km of coastline and a strategic location linking major regional hubs, the city offers convenient access to destinations across Asia. Its international airport, located close to the city centre, makes regional travel both easy and cost-effective.

It also noted that Đà Nẵng combines a relaxed atmosphere with living costs that remain significantly lower than those of many other popular destinations in the region.

The article quoted Hana Nguyen, founder of a coworking space established in Đà Nẵng two years ago, as saying that the city’s excellent transport connectivity is one of its greatest advantages. The French publication stressed that in 2019 Đà Nẵng was included in The New York Times’ list of 52 places to visit in 2019 and has once again appeared in this year’s selection.

With the expansion of the expatriate and digital nomad communities, property prices and rental costs in Đà Nẵng have risen sharply over the past two years. However, food prices have remained relatively stable, helping the city retain its appeal for high-income remote workers.

At the same time, the article noted that finding affordable housing has become increasingly difficult for local residents. To meet rising demand, a number of new real estate projects are being developed across the city.

The magazine also quoted Luca, a German artificial intelligence (AI) developer, who said he decided to relocate to Đà Nẵng after recognising that it offered a more affordable and peaceful alternative to Bali while maintaining a vibrant international community.

What really surprised him was the quality of the internet, Luca stated, elaborating that the speed and reliability of the connection were better than what he had previously experienced in Germany."

Luca currently rents an apartment in a building shared by expats and locals. He said the combination of remote-working infrastructure, affordable cost of living, a wide range of services, pleasant climate, beautiful beaches and manageable tourist numbers makes Đà Nẵng an ideal place to live and settle in for the long term.

Recognising the potential of the trend, Đà Nẵng authorities organised the first Đà Nẵng Nomad Fest in March. The 10-day event featured networking activities and seminars aimed at attracting more international freelancers.

According to the French magazine, Việt Nam has yet to introduce a visa specifically designed for digital nomads. Most foreign remote workers currently use tourist visas valid for up to three months and periodically travel to neighbouring countries, such as Laos, to renew their visas before returning to Việt Nam.

It concluded that with its strategic location, affordable living costs, strong digital infrastructure and high quality of life, Đà Nẵng is steadily attracting remote workers from around the world and is emerging as one of Asia’s most promising destinations for the global digital nomad community. — VNA/VNS