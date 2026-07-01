Photo exhibition showcases defining moments of Les Bleus

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition featuring the journey through the history of the French national football team at the FIFA World Cup is taking place at the French Institute in Việt Nam.

From the pioneering voyage aboard the SS Conte Verde in 1930 to the legendary matches in Seville in 1982 and against Brazil in 1986, the exhibition retraces the defining moments that have shaped the legacy of Les Bleus.

In 1930, the French team played the opening match against Mexico and in 1958, against Sweden, France finished third in the tournament. Striker Just Fontaine set a record by scoring 13 goals in the competition, which remains unbroken.

The 1982 semi-final against West Germany in Seville is remembered for its intensity and the penalty shootout loss. In 1986, France defeated Brazil in a historic quarter-final shootout in Guadalajara.

In 1998, France won their first World Cup title on home soil, defeating Brazil 3-0 in the final with a brace from Zinédine Zidane and a goal from Emmanuel Petit. This sparked immense national celebration on the Champs-Élysées.

Entitled Les Bleus, Two Stars and a Legend, the exhibition also highlights the second World Cup star in 2018, and culminates in the unforgettable 2022 final.

Beyond the matches and trophies, the exhibition tells a story of shared emotions, national pride, popular passion and the unique bond between a country and its team.

During the exhibition, visitors will have a chance to take photos and join the check-in activity to receive gifts on the French Institute in Việt Nam – Hà Nội's Facebook.

The exhibition is presented as part of a partnership between the French Institute and the French Football Federation (FFF). It runs until July 20 at 15 Thiền Quang Street. — VNS