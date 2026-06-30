Việt Nam–RoK film inspired by Olympic shooting champion Hoàng Xuân Vinh unveiled

HÀ NỘI — A feature film co-produced by Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), inspired by the life of Việt Nam's first Olympic gold medallist Hoàng Xuân Vinh, was officially launched on June 29, underscoring growing cinematic cooperation between the two countries.

Titled The Last Bullet, the film follows the remarkable journey of the Olympic shooting champion, highlighting the perseverance, discipline, coach-athlete bond and personal sacrifices behind his historic achievement.

Produced by creative teams from Việt Nam and the RoK, the project aims to bring a uniquely Vietnamese story to global audiences through internationally oriented filmmaking.

The production brings together an international cast and crew, including Korean producer Patrick Park, who contributed to the Oscar-winning Parasite, as well as Korean actors Lee Kyung Young, Lee Jung Eun and Jung Il Woo. They are joined by Vietnamese actors Nhan Phúc Vinh, Thanh Hương, Lương Gia Huy and several other well-known performers.

Filming is scheduled to take place in both Việt Nam and the RoK, with scenes shot at Olympic training facilities and competition venues.

Director Đinh Tuấn Vũ said The Last Bullet goes beyond recounting an Olympic triumph, portraying a story of belief, mentorship and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He added that the team had spent years developing the project, driven not only by a desire to recreate Hoàng Xuân Vinh's historic victory but also to share universal messages of resilience, perseverance and the courage to never give up.

Producer Patrick Park said he expects the film to strengthen cultural ties between Việt Nam and the RoK, describing Hoàng Xuân Vinh's journey as a story that transcends borders and resonates with audiences through its themes of determination, endurance and the pursuit of success. — VNA/VNS