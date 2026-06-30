'Somewhere in Time' kicks off a country-in-focus programme highlighting American cinema

ĐÀ NẴNG — The country-in-focus programme highlighting United States Cinema at the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) opened with a screening of the 1980 romantic fantasy classic Somewhere in Time, attended by its star, British actress Jane Seymour.

Ngô Phương Lan, president of the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and Director of DANAFF, noted that the debut of a dedicated Focus on American Cinema programme, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States, highlights cinema's role as a bridge connecting the cultures of Việt Nam and the US.

That spirit of collaboration is reflected not only through cultural exchanges and professional dialogue, but also in the film Chiếc kén (Chrysalis), a Việt Nam–U.S. co-production selected for the Asian Competition at DANAFF IV.

Sean Boda, Cultural Affairs Attaché of the US Embassy in Việt Nam, said this year's showcase at DANAFF IV carries "even greater significance" as the United States looks ahead to celebrating its 250-year journey as a nation.

"There is no better way to celebrate this milestone here in Việt Nam than through the lens of cinema, which has captured the evolving spirit, struggles and triumphs of the American story for more than a century," he said.

"The 13 films featured in the Focus on American line-up are our invitation to Vietnamese audiences. Through these films, we hope to share a piece of American culture, history and our hearts with the people of Việt Nam."

Love story

Somewhere in Time tells the story of Richard Collier, a playwright who becomes captivated by a photograph of Elise McKenna, a celebrated American stage actress from the early 1900s. Through self-hypnosis, he travels back in time to meet the woman who has enchanted him.

Although Somewhere in Time was not a major box office success when it premiered in 1980, it has since become a beloved classic cherished by generations of audiences. The film enjoys enduring popularity in Hong Kong, thanks in part to its timeless score composed by John Barry. It continues to be screened in cinemas and featured in orchestral concert performances across the city.

Speaking ahead of the screening, Jane Seymour said she has always held the film close to her heart, even though it did not achieve the success many had expected when it was first released.

"Although the film received mixed reviews from critics when it was first released, it was warmly embraced by audiences, especially in Hong Kong," Seymour said.

"Over the years, Somewhere in Time has touched the hearts of millions of viewers around the world and become a timeless classic that people return to again and again, thanks to its deeply moving love story and unforgettable music."

Jane Seymour is among the distinguished international stars attending DANAFF IV. With a career spanning more than five decades, she has built an extraordinary legacy across film, television and theatre.

Her achievements have been recognised with numerous prestigious honours, including an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Audiences around the world first came to know Jane Seymour as Solitaire in the classic James Bond film Live and Let Die (1973), one of the most iconic and beloved Bond girls in the 007 franchise. She has since delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films and television series, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, The Kominsky Method, Wedding Crashers, and Harry Wild.

100 years of American cinema

As part of DANAFF IV’s country-in-focus initiative, 13 iconic films spanning from 1926 to 2020 will be screened for free. They span nearly a century of American cinema, from the silent classic The General (1926) to acclaimed works such as 12 Angry Men (1957), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), as well as more recent portrayals of American life, including Nomadland (2020) and No Country for Old Men (2007).

This special screening series is curated and presented by DANAFF IV in collaboration with the US diplomatic mission in Việt Nam and Motion Picture Association of America.

Audiences can follow the screening schedule on DANAFF's website. — VNS