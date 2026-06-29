Taiwan (China) introduces 56 television works at Telefilm Vietnam 2026

HCM CITY — A delegation from Taiwan (China) has presented 56 television works and projects at Telefilm Vietnam, aiming to expand co-production and content distribution in the region.

The 14th edition of the exhibition took place in HCM City from June 24 to 26.

Organised by the Taiwan Drama Production Industry Federation (TDPIF), the delegation included 30 television production companies showcasing content developed over the past two years.

The works covered various genres, including occupational and political dramas; horror, family dramas, and variety shows; documentaries, travel, and culinary programmes; and reality television and animation.

According to the organisers, the three-day event served as a platform for Taiwan (China) to move beyond traditional copyright sales and explore bilateral collaboration with Vietnamese partners.

Supported by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (MOC), television content from Taiwan (China) has expanded its reach in recent years.

Several productions focusing on local culture and diverse themes have been acquired by international over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon, for distribution in Southeast Asia.

During the exhibition, the Taiwan Pavilion hosted a "Taiwan-Vietnam Dialogue" event.

The session introduced original projects to seek joint production and co-investment opportunities with Vietnamese broadcasting platforms and production houses.

To facilitate international partnerships, the authorities in Taiwan (China) are also offering support policies and financial incentives for international film crews shooting on location there.

The presence of the delegation was part of the broader Telefilm Vietnam 2026 exhibition.

As an annual industry event, this year's exhibition gathered hundreds of domestic and international exhibitors.

The event showcased a wide range of television programmes, scripts, and technical equipment, while facilitating content copyright transactions and broadcasting partnerships across the region. — VNS