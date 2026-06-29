Exhibition opens to showcase Hà Nội in the future

HÀ NỘI Visitors to Hà Nội Museum will have a chance to see the development of the capital city from today to 100 years into the future at a special, free exhibition.

Held by the city's authorities, the exhibition showcases the Master Plan for Hà Nội with a 100-Year Vision. It features dioramas, 3D mapping technology and planning models to help people visualise the future appearance of the capital.

It opened within the framework of a conference announcing the capital city’s master plan with a 100-year vision alongside the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference, held at the National Convention Centre yesterday.

The plan aims to build Hà Nội into a multi-centre model, with the Hồng (Red) River as its development axis, striving to become a global city with one of the highest qualities of life and levels of happiness in the world.

With a breakthrough combination of scientific planning data and modern projection technology, the event not only vividly portrays the new spatial structure but also opens opportunities for viewers and businesses to access the long-term development roadmap of Hà Nội – the land with a thousand years of cultural heritage.

In the central area on the first floor is a giant circular model with a diameter of up to seven metres, fully updated with the new boundary features of the 100-year master plan. This is a key highlight that helps visitors gain a comprehensive overview of the movement and expansion of administrative boundaries, as well as the functional zones of the capital in the years ahead.

The experience for visitors continues on the fourth floor, where 3D mapping technology is applied. Through documentary films and digital images vividly displayed directly on the model, urban spatial development directions and the city's entire technical infrastructure system are presented in a visual and easily understandable way.

In addition, large-scale display panels showcase the capital's urban planning through various periods, linked to the history of its development and expansion of the capital's administrative boundaries. They help the public clearly visualise the city's transformation from the past to the present.

Artistic impressions and models of some of the city's landmark projects, together with 3D documentary films about urban planning, will also be on display.

Viewers can also experience the city's experimental urban planning information lookup system.

The exhibition is not just a display but also an opportunity for Hà Nội to reflect on its outstanding socio-economic development achievements, according to the event's organising board.

Through the exhibition, the city wants to send a strong message about its aspiration for development, while also extending a sincere invitation to the business community and domestic and international investors to help build a smart and sustainable city, the board said. — VNS