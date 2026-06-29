Visual and 3D mapping exhibition showcases vibrant national culture

HÀ NỘI — A visual journey through the vibrant natural landscapes, culture, and heritage using modern 3D mapping technology will take the public on a quest to discover national values ​​from a fresh, lively and emotionally rich perspective in Hà Nội.

The exhibition entitled Giao Thời (Transition) has been organised by the Việt Nam Women's Museum and partners VietArt, LumiPark and LumiTech.

Director of the museum Nguyễn Thị Tuyết said that the unique aspect of Transition is in the convergence of cultural heritage and innovative technology.

“Through 3D mapping projection art, interactive sensor systems and modern storytelling techniques, familiar cultural values have been reimagined in a fresh, vibrant and more accessible way for contemporary audiences, especially young people,” said Tuyết.

“In recent years, the Party and the State have identified the development of cultural industries, digital transformation, and the application of science and technology in preserving and promoting heritage values as key priorities.

"In line with this vision, the Việt Nam Women's Museum has continuously sought innovative approaches to bring heritage closer to the public.

“Through Giao Thời, we hope to introduce audiences to a new way of experiencing heritage.

"When technology is applied creatively and responsibly in the arts, it can serve as an effective bridge, enabling people to engage with cultural heritage through curiosity, interaction and immersive experiences.”

The exhibition is divided into three stages with interconnected spaces that act as a journey through time, taking the public from a pristine world to the cultural space and folk heritage of Việt Nam.

The first stage, Khởi Lưu – Mạch Nguyên Sinh (The Origin – The Primordial Vein), recreates the world in its earliest, untouched form.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in deep, pristine oceans, vast forests and mystical vegetation. Through an interactive sensor system, each encounter with a living creature triggers a response that symbolises the awakening of life, evoking the most fundamental human emotions inspired by the grandeur and beauty of nature.

The second stage, Cội Thiêng – Mạch Văn Hóa (Sacred Roots – Cultural Vein), takes visitors, through a stream of light, to reach the 'sacred roots' which are made under the inspiration by the iconic imagery of the bronze drum.

In this stage, stories unfold through a rich blend of visual and auditory experiences, centred on the resonant sound of the bronze drum – a sacred symbol whose echoes have long been believed to connect heaven and earth and reflect the glorious aura of a brilliant civilisation.

The final stage, Sắc Thời - Mạch Di Sản (Colours of the Times - Heritage of the Past), is a panorama picture created based on the Đông Hồ folk paintings, bringing to life the dreams and rustic spirit of Vietnamese people from hundreds of years ago. Using creative graphic art on a modern 3D mapping technology, the entire space of the exhibition is transformed into a vibrant, colourful folk space.

The exhibition will be open every day from 9am to 9pm at No 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Cửa Nam Ward until July 31. — VNS