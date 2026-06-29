Thái Nguyên to organise many activities to honour tea brands at international festival

THÁI NGUYÊN — The International Tea Festival 2026 will return on a grand scale, bringing together a vibrant programme of cultural, commercial and tourism activities to celebrate Việt Nam’s tea heritage.

The event will also strengthen business connections and further reinforce Thái Nguyên’s reputation as Việt Nam’s leading tea-growing region.

The second edition will take place from September to the end of November to mark the 195th anniversary of the province's establishment.

According to the organising board, there will be music and dance performances, forums on the tea industry, contests celebrating tea culture and products, tea-tasting experiences, and initiatives to promote tourism, sports and investment.

Many of the activities are designed, combining traditional values with modern technology to capture visitors' attention and enhance their festival experience.

One of the highlights will be a space entitled "Tea Street", set up in Thái Nguyên City's centre, which will host activities introducing tea products, OCOP (One Commune One Product) products related to tea, street art performances, tea-making and tea-drinking ceremonies, and local cuisine.

The International Tea Forum will be held to serve as a bridge linking domestic and international enterprises, producers and experts to strengthen cooperation, expand markets and promote the tea industry's value.

Through the festival, Thái Nguyên aims to lift the image of its renowned tea region and foster the sustainable development of tourism, trade and the local economy.

Hoàng Xuân Thủy, director of the Tân Hoàng Trà Cooperative in Đồng Hỷ Commune, said he had participated in many tea festivals over the years and was excited and proud to welcome the provincial festival, which would be held on such a large scale.

“This is an excellent opportunity to promote the image of Thái Nguyên tea to both domestic and international visitors. We hope the Thái Nguyên tea brand will continue to reinforce its reputation as Việt Nam’s premier tea region, while also expanding its markets, improving the livelihoods of tea growers, and contributing to the province’s sustainable development,” Thủy said.

Sharing the same expectation, Đặng Thị Yến, a representative of the Trà Búp Ngọc Cooperative in La Bằng Commune, said the festival and trade promotion activities were valuable opportunities for Thái Nguyên in general and local farmers in particular to popularise their signature tea to a wider community. — VNS