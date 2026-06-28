Australia and Portugal show ‘Visions’ at DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG – Two fireworks teams – Skylighter Fireworks (Australia) and Macedos Pirotecnia (Portugal) – painted Đà Nẵng's skies with ‘Visions’ beyond the horizon in the fifth night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, showing off inspiring perspectives on aspiration, innovation, and the future through the art of light.

Australia told a story of aspiration through global hits, while Portugal returned with ambition after winning the ‘Most Innovation’ award.

The two teams continued a string of excitement of the previous four competition nights of the DIFF 2026 between May 30 and June 27.

Australia's Skylighter Fireworks delivered a fireworks performance in music context of a selection of globally renowned songs by leading artists including Coldplay, Bon Jovi, and Avicii, creating an emotional journey that moved from gentle inspiration to an explosive climax.

Meanwhile, Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia returned to the beach city after winning the ‘Most Innovation’ award at DIFF 2025, determined to surpass its own achievements.

This year's performance was designed as a declaration of ‘Vision’, where light became a symbol of connection and a guide toward the future. The fireworks were choreographed with high intensity and constantly shifting rhythms, combining Portugal's signature traditional effects such as high-altitude shells, comet effects, Roman candles, waterfalls, and more with modern techniques to create successive layers of light across the night sky.

Earlier, teams of Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam, the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China, two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks; Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam, Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France; Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics had completed their performances.

The fifth night also closed the qualifying round of DIFF 2026, and the jury of DIFF 2026 will be selecting two best teams in five nights for the final night on July 11. — VNS