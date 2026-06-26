Floating Memories: A French culinary dialogue in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — La Table Hanoia’s Executive Chef Hervé Rodriguez – celebrated as the “Manipulator of Flavours” – has joined forces with his friend Thierry Mounon, Head Chef of the acclaimed La Villa in Hồ Chí Minh City, for a special four‑hands dinner in Hà Nội.

Hosted at La Table Hanoia, Floating Memories has offered connoisseurs an evening of culinary artistry and summer inspiration within a French‑inspired setting in the heart of the capital. Conceived as a poetic pause amid daily life, the experience transformed cuisine into a language of emotion, with each detail carefully crafted as a gesture of gratitude to distinguished guests.

Carrying the spirit of Kaviari, the France’s renowned caviar house, the eight‑course menu became a dialogue between two distinct culinary identities, united by the foundations of French technique and a profound respect for ingredients.

Rodriguez has brought his contemporary craftsmanship from Hà Nội, while Mounon has contributed the vibrant southern imprint shaped by 15 years at La Villa – a restaurant recognised by the Michelin Guide for four consecutive years. One chef sought new expressions of flavour, the other upheld the timeless precision of classical technique, together creating a harmonious exchange.

The evening extended beyond the dishes themselves, enriched by interactive touches such as the “caviar ring” activity, which encouraged guests to connect with one another and discover unexpected encounters. Each course unfolded like a chapter in the story of summer memories, where French culinary traditions met local inspirations in a multi‑sensory journey.

As the night drew to a close, Floating Memories left diners with more than the lingering taste of exquisite dishes. It opened a space to step away from the everyday, listening to stories told through flavour, time, and craftsmanship – a celebration of culinary artistry and cultural connection. — VNS