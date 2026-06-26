Northwest wonder: Lai Châu’s tourism boom continues

LAI CHÂU — With its dramatic mountain landscapes, vibrant ethnic cultures and growing range of travel experiences, Lai Châu is emerging as one of Việt Nam’s most compelling tourism destinations.

The northwestern province welcomed more than 950,000 visitors in the first six months of 2026, including over 37,000 international arrivals, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ858 billion (about US$33 million), placing the province well on course to achieve its goal of attracting more than 1.6 million visitors and generating over VNĐ1.3 trillion (around $50 million) in tourism revenue this year.

The strong growth reflects the success of promotional campaigns, tourism stimulus programmes and efforts to improve the quality of local tourism services.

For travellers seeking authentic experiences beyond Việt Nam’s better-known destinations, Lai Châu offers a rich combination of nature, culture and adventure.

The province is home to 25 officially recognised tourism sites, as well as a growing number of emerging destinations. Among the most popular are the ASEAN-recognised community tourism village of Sin Suối Hồ, the scenic villages of Sì Thâu Chải and Lao Chải 1 and the Nà Khương waterwheel complex.

Adventure tourism has also become a major draw. Trekking routes to peaks such as Pu Ta Leng, Tả Liên Sơn and Bạch Mộc Lương Tử (or Kỳ Quan San) attract outdoor enthusiasts from across the country, particularly during the rhododendron blooming season.

Other highlights include the Dragon Cloud Glass Bridge and Nậm Lúc Waterfall, both known for spectacular mountain views and immersive nature experiences.

Beyond its natural beauty, Lai Châu has invested heavily in improving tourism infrastructure and service quality. During major holiday periods earlier this year, many accommodation facilities in community tourism villages and the Ô Quy Hồ tourism area reported occupancy rates of up to 100 per cent, reflecting rising demand and increasing confidence among travellers.

Digital transformation is also playing a growing role in the province’s tourism strategy. Smart tourism platforms and online communication tools are helping visitors access information more easily, plan itineraries and explore local attractions.

At the same time, Lai Châu has expanded cooperation with domestic and international tourism partners through travel fairs, promotional events and familiarisation trips aimed at introducing the province to wider markets.

These efforts align with the goals of the Politburo’s Resolution No 80-NQ/TW, which encourages localities to harness cultural assets, creativity and innovation to drive sustainable development and strengthen Việt Nam’s cultural and tourism industries.

Looking ahead, Lai Châu plans to continue developing tourism along green and sustainable lines. Priorities include accelerating planning for the Ô Quy Hồ and Sìn Hồ Plateau national tourism areas, while attracting investment in high-quality resorts and community-based tourism projects.

The province will also host a series of major cultural and sporting events, including the Lai Châu Marathon, the Ancient Stone Trail Marathon in Pa Vi and Lai Châu Tourism-Culture Week 2026.

A highlight later this year will be Y-Fest, a large-scale music event organised in collaboration with Viettel Group. Scheduled for October, the festival is expected to diversify tourism offerings, encourage longer visitor stays and create fresh experiences for travellers.

With visitor numbers continuing to rise and new tourism products coming on stream, Lai Châu appears well positioned not only to meet its targets but also to strengthen its reputation as one of the most exciting destinations in Việt Nam’s northwest. — VNS