Vietnamese culture helps build a bridge of friendship in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW — The third edition of the Melodies of Friendship international cultural festival was held in Artyom city of Russia’s Primorye region on June 23, bringing together various ethnic communities to celebrate cultural diversity in the country’s Far East.

Initiated by Artyom Mayor Vyacheslav Kvon, the annual event has become a cultural gathering for ethnic communities living in the region. It provides a platform for the distinctive cultural traditions of Việt Nam, China, the Republic of Korea, Belarus, India, and Uzbekistan to blend with the rich and colourful artistic heritage of Russia’s ethnic groups.

Alongside a variety of carefully choreographed musical performances showcasing the cultural identities of the participating countries, the Vietnamese community presented a performance of chầu văn, a folk art form of northern Việt Nam that combines singing and dancing, and also an element of Vietnamese people’s belief of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms that was recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The performance of Cô Đôi Thượng Ngàn (Second Mistress of the Mountains) captivated locals and international audiences alike, leaving a strong impression of a country that is deeply rooted in tradition and rich in cultural and emotional values.

Speaking at the festival, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyễn Việt Kiên expressed his appreciation for the spirit of solidarity, cultural diversity, and dedication demonstrated by the organisers and participants.

He stressed that cultural exchange activities serve as a powerful bridge connecting people and strengthening bonds among different communities in Artyom. Through greater mutual understanding and respect, opportunities for cooperation in such areas as the economy, trade, education, and tourism could be expanded, contributing to a sustainable shared future for the region.

According to the diplomat, the international cultural festival in Artyom not only deepened the presence and visibility of the Vietnamese community in the host country but also helps strengthen existing cooperative ties among localities. At the same time, it opened up new prospects for cultural connectivity and development for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. — VNA/VNS