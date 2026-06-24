Ten girls, one immortal story: the sacrifice at Đồng Lộc Junction

HÀ NỘI — Drawn from authentic historical accounts of Đồng Lộc Junction and the heroic sacrifice of 10 young female volunteers during the resistance war against the US, the Nghệ Tĩnh folk musical Khoảng Trời Con Gái (Girls Beneath the Sky) has been staged as a heartfelt tribute to a generation whose courage became part of the nation’s collective memory.

Marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27, the production will embark on a special tour across Hà Nội and several northern provinces, bringing stories of sacrifice, patriotism and resilience to audiences, particularly younger generations.

Reviving an enduring legend

The creative team behind the production and the Hà Tĩnh Traditional Arts Theatre recently announced the tour schedule in Hà Nội.

The play is based on true events at Đồng Lộc Junction, a strategic transport hub on the Hồ Chí Minh Trail that linked the north with southern battlefields during the war. Known as a deadly coordinate due to relentless aerial bombardment, the site has also become a powerful symbol of perseverance and national unity.

Between April and October 1968 alone, nearly 50,000 bombs were dropped on the area. The land was devastated, yet thousands of soldiers, youth volunteers and local residents continued to keep the route open, determined to support the front lines despite constant danger.

The legendary site is most closely associated with the sacrifice of 10 young women from Volunteer Youth Squad 4, who lost their lives on July 24, 1968 while carrying out their duties.

Inspired by his deep connection to his native Hà Tĩnh and years of historical research, poet and journalist Nguyễn Sĩ Đại painstakingly collected documents and testimonies to write the script. The literary work was later adapted into a folk musical by People’s Artist Nguyễn An Ninh and brought to the stage by acclaimed director People’s Artist Lê Hùng.

“I wrote this play to pay tribute to the 10 young women of Đồng Lộc,” Nguyễn Sĩ Đại said. “For all of us involved, this is something sacred. When a work is created with genuine gratitude and sincerity, it can touch the audience’s hearts.”

Tradition meets technology

The production first attracted widespread attention in 2018, drawing more than 6,000 audience members to an outdoor performance at the Đồng Lộc Historical Relic Site in Hà Tĩnh Province.

This year’s revival returns with updated staging and enhanced visual effects under the artistic direction of People’s Artist Hồng Lựu and Meritorious Artist Ngọc Cẩm.

Performances are scheduled for July 19 at Âu Cơ Theatre in Hà Nội, July 20 in Hưng Yên Province, July 21 in Ninh Bình Province and July 22 at Lam Sơn Theatre in Thanh Hóa Province.

According to Hồng Lựu, all characters retain the names of the real-life women they portray. The production recreates the daily life of Squad 4, from their early days in Phú Lộc to their deployment to Đồng Lộc and the fateful afternoon of July 24, 1968.

The play makes extensive use of the Hà Tĩnh dialect and incorporates ví and giặm, the traditional call-and-response folk singing of the Nghệ Tĩnh region, alongside well-known poems such as Gửi Em Cô Thanh Niên Xung Phong (To the Young Female Volunteer) by Phạm Tiến Duật and Cúc Ơi! (Oh Cúc!) by Yến Thanh.

One of the production’s most distinctive features is the participation of child performers aged between nine and 12. Through folk songs and traditional chants, they symbolise the continuity of cultural heritage and the responsibility of younger generations to preserve it.

Alongside the symbolic language of traditional theatre, the production employs LED projections and digital visual effects to recreate the intensity of wartime bombardments. Interactive stage elements are also designed to help younger, digitally connected audiences engage more deeply with the story.

Heritage for a new generation

For the organisers, the production is more than a commemorative performance.

Vice chairman of the Vietnam Association for Cultural Industries Development and head of the organising committee Kiều Công Thược said the project forms part of broader efforts to promote regional cultural heritage, bringing traditional performing arts closer to contemporary audiences.

The production also reflects the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which identifies culture as a strategic resource for national development and calls for stronger investment in cultural industries, creativity and the preservation of traditional values.

By combining historical authenticity, the distinctive artistic language of Nghệ Tĩnh folk culture and modern stagecraft, Khoảng Trời Con Gái offers audiences both an emotional theatrical experience and an opportunity to reconnect with an important chapter of national history.

“It is a fragrant flower and a sincere offering to the souls of fallen heroes,” Hồng Lựu said. “At the same time, it helps nurture gratitude, strengthen the love of peace and inspire a sense of responsibility among young people today.” — VNS