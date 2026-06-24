Lâm Đồng accelerates digitalisation at tourist destinations of Phú Quý

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is working on the digitalisation of tourist destinations in Phú Quý Special Administrative Zone.

The move is part of the province’s tourism promotion to introduce the potential, strengths and image of Phú Quý, a clean, beautiful and friendly island, to domestic and international tourists, highlight the cultural and artistic values of destinations, and foster the province's sustainable tourism development.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is cooperating with the Phú Quý People’s Committee on the deployment of QR codes at the attractions and service centres to provide information, photos and videos of destinations, tourism and entertainment activities, accommodations, restaurants and coffee shops in Phú Quý Island.

According to the department’s deputy director Nguyễn Lan Ngọc, this work aims to implement the strategy of applying science and technology and digitalising tourism data in Lâm Đồng for promotion activities.

Ngọc said that deploying digital platforms in Phú Quý also improves the quality of tourism activities on the island, enhances tourists’ experience, attracts both new and returning visitors, and increases tourist spending.

Phú Quý has installed QR codes at several historical and spiritual attractions and scenic spots, such as Princess Bàn Tranh Temple, Linh Sơn Pagoda on Cao Cát Mountain, Master Sài Nại’s Tomb, Gành Hang Cliff, Bãi Nhỏ Beach, and Phú Quý Flagpole.

Lê Hồng Lợi, chairman of the Phú Quý People’s Committee, said the use of QR codes helps to simplify the provision of information to tourists and reduce printed brochures and flyers.

Lợi said it also contributes to enhancing the beauty of Phú Quý in particular and Lâm Đồng in general, affirming the island and the province as safe, friendly and attractive destinations to domestic and international visitors.

Located about 120 km southeast of Phan Thiết Port, the Phú Quý Special Administration Zone is known for marine economic potential and scenic spots, such as seafood, beaches, coral reefs, a fresh, cool climate year-round, and unique historical, cultural, and architectural monuments.

In 2025, the number of tourists to the island exceeded 154,900, including 3,896 international visitors.

Phú Quý targets to reach 175,000 visitors in 2026 and tourism revenue ofVNĐ434 billion (US$16.48 million). — VNS