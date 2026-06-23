Việt Nam shines as Southeast Asia’s “gem”: French daily

PARIS — French newspaper La Voix du Nord has lauded Việt Nam as a standout destination in Southeast Asia, citing its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural and historical heritage, and globally acclaimed cuisine as key attractions for international travellers.

The publication said Hà Nội often leaves visitors with an immediate impression of energy and vitality, marked by its busy streets and constant movement. Beneath the bustling urban rhythm, however, lies a city rich in history and culture, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Temple of Literature, Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the Hà Nội Opera House, the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the One Pillar Pagoda.

Among these, the Temple of Literature drew particular praise. Described as Việt Nam’s first university and a symbol of the country’s long-standing respect for education, the site offers a rare sense of tranquillity amid the capital’s fast-paced environment and remains a favourite destination for both local and foreign visitors.

Beyond its heritage sites, Hà Nội’s everyday charm also earned recognition. The newspaper highlighted experiences ranging from sipping the city's signature egg coffee and strolling through the Old Quarter to discovering its vibrant street food scene, which continues to captivate travellers from around the world.

The article went on to showcase Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, as one of Việt Nam’s most spectacular attractions. Its dramatic limestone formations rising from emerald waters were described as among the most recognisable natural landscapes on the planet.

In northern Ninh Bình Province, Tam Cốc – Bích Động was presented as another must-see destination. Boat journeys along the Ngô Đồng River, winding through rice fields and towering karst mountains, were highlighted as an ideal way to experience the distinctive beauty of the Red River Delta.

Further south, Huế was portrayed as an indispensable stop for visitors seeking to explore Việt Nam’s imperial past. The newspaper praised the cultural and historical significance of the Huế Imperial Citadel, the former political centre of the Nguyễn Dynasty for more than a century (1802 - 1945). The peaceful atmosphere along the Hương (Perfume) River was noted as a striking contrast to Hà Nội’s lively pace.

Meanwhile, Hội An ancient town in Quảng Nam Province was described as one of Southeast Asia’s most enchanting historic destinations. Its lantern-lit streets, pedestrian-friendly spaces and exceptionally preserved architectural heritage left a strong impression on the French publication.

The article stressed that Việt Nam’s appeal extends well beyond its natural and cultural treasures. Its diverse and flavourful cuisine was identified as one of the main reasons travellers are drawn to the country, with dishes such as phở (rice noodle), bánh mì (Vietnamese baguette) and bún chả (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) continuing to enjoy international popularity.

The newspaper also highlighted Hương Liên bún chả restaurant in Hà Nội, known globally after hosting former US President Barack Obama and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 2016. The venue remains a popular destination for overseas visitors.

According to the author, Vietnamese cuisine stands out for its harmonious combination of fresh ingredients, aromatic herbs and distinctive seasonings, including ginger, mint and coriander. Rice and rice-based products, a staple of daily meals, further define the country’s culinary identity.

Beyond its attractions and food, Việt Nam’s people were praised for their warmth, hospitality and patience, qualities the newspaper said leave lasting impressions on international visitors.

While acknowledging challenges such as air pollution in major urban centres and growing tourism pressures in some coastal destinations, La Voix du Nord said these issues have done little to diminish Việt Nam’s appeal as a destination where nature, history, culture and gastronomy converge.

The newspaper concluded that Việt Nam’s diverse landscapes, deep cultural roots and dynamic economy are drawing increasing interest from European travellers, particularly those from France. It noted that no matter how long visitors stay, the country invariably leaves them eager to return and discover more of what the S-shaped nation has to offer. — VNA/VNS