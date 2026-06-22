Việt Nam’s Hidden Spa-Water Hope wins top jury prize at Architizer A+Awards 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hidden Spa-Water Hope in Cam Ranh, south-central province of Khánh Hòa, designed by IDEE Architects, has won the Jury Winner title at the Architizer A+Awards 2026, outperforming thousands of projects from around the world and further highlighting the growing international recognition of Vietnamese architecture.

Nestled among coastal sand dunes in Cam Ranh, the project was conceived with a strong commitment to respecting the natural landscape and harnessing water as its central element. Rather than creating a visually dominant structure, the design blends into the terrain, making use of sand layers, native vegetation and open spaces to strengthen the connection between people and nature.

Architectural experts have described the project as an example of green and sustainable design approaches that are gaining increasing prominence worldwide.

Unlike the Popular Choice Winner title, which is determined through public voting, the Jury Winner is selected by an international panel comprising renowned architects, designers, scholars, creative professionals and critics. The distinction is regarded as a significant recognition of a project’s design quality, innovation and broader architectural value.

Architect Trần Ngọc Linh, co-founder of IDEE Architects, said the design team approached the project with a fundamental question: whether architecture could create a new living environment under challenging natural conditions.

According to Linh, the architectural language of Hidden Spa-Water Hope is expressed through restraint in form and material selection. Stone, wood and bamboo – materials commonly found in the region – were chosen not only for their suitability to the tropical climate but also for their natural beauty, which deepens over time.

Stone walls help regulate indoor temperatures, while open roofs and corridors promote natural ventilation, reducing reliance on mechanical cooling systems.

One of the project’s most distinctive features is the preservation of mature trees that had existed on the sand dunes before construction began. Over time, the introduction of water and shade has encouraged vegetation to flourish around the site, gradually transforming an arid sandy landscape into a vibrant green environment.

In recent years, Vietnamese architecture has gained increasing recognition at major international awards across a wide range of categories, including housing, public works, education, culture, hospitality, wellness and sustainable development. These achievements reflect not only efforts to improve quality of life and promote environmental responsibility through design, but also the growing ability of Vietnamese architects to showcase a creative and distinctive architectural identity on the global stage.

Organised annually by Architizer of the United States, the Architizer A+Awards is considered one of the world’s leading architecture awards programmes, connecting professionals and the wider public.

Founded in 2012 under the motto “Great Architecture for All”, the awards honour design excellence while highlighting trends shaping contemporary architectural practice worldwide. Each year, they attract thousands of submissions from hundreds of countries and territories. — VNA/VNS