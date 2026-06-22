Thiên Cầm airport study could boost Hà Tĩnh’s coastal tourism ambitions

HÀ TĨNH — Plans to study the feasibility of an airport in the coastal area of Thiên Cầm, alongside new economic corridors and transport infrastructure, are expected to provide a fresh boost to Hà Tĩnh Province’s tourism sector by improving accessibility and attracting large resort developments.

The provincial People's Council has approved adjustments to Hà Tĩnh’s master plan through 2030, introducing new orientations for urban development, transport infrastructure, the marine economy and key growth sectors.

Under the revised plan, Hà Tĩnh aims to achieve average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of at least 10 per cent between 2026 and 2030, while per capita GRDP is projected to reach up to VNĐ185 million (about US$7,000) by 2030.

One notable feature is the restructuring of the province into five economic zones, including an integrated marine economy and marine ecological conservation zone. The move is expected to support the sustainable development of tourism products while preserving natural resources along Hà Tĩnh’s more than 137-kilometre coastline.

The revised plan identifies the coastal corridor as one of the province's four key economic corridors. Connecting seaside urban areas, tourism destinations, economic zones and seaports, the corridor is expected to facilitate integrated tourism routes linking Hà Tĩnh with neighbouring provinces, including Nghệ An and Quảng Bình.

A particularly significant addition to the revised plan is the study of a potential airport in the Yên Hòa–Thiên Cầm area. If approved and put into operation, the project could substantially shorten travel times for visitors from major economic centres such as Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as international markets.

Tourism experts have long regarded Thiên Cầm as one of the most attractive beaches in north-central Việt Nam. However, limited air connectivity has constrained its tourism growth. Improved access is expected to encourage investment in high-end resorts, entertainment complexes and other tourism services.

The revised plan also includes further study of an expressway linking the Cầu Treo International Border Gate with key destinations across the province. Beyond facilitating trade and logistics, the route could help expand tourism flows from Laos and northeastern Thailand through the East–West Economic Corridor.

From an urban development perspective, Hà Tĩnh aims to have 15 urban centres by 2030 while establishing an additional new urban area. The urban network will be organised around three strategic regions and four development axes, creating new opportunities for tourism, commerce and services along the coast.

Aside from beach tourism, the revised master plan opens new prospects for eco-tourism, nature-based experiences and cultural tourism. Hà Tĩnh is home to a wide range of attractions, including the Thiên Cầm National Tourism Area, Kẻ Gỗ Nature Reserve, Vũ Quang National Park and Ngàn Trươi Lake.

The province also boasts a rich cultural heritage associated with Nguyễn Du, the celebrated author of Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), Lê Hữu Trác, known as Hải Thượng Lãn Ông, one of Việt Nam’s most influential physicians, and the UNESCO-recognised Nghệ Tĩnh ví and giặm folk songs, a traditional folk singing genre of north-central Việt Nam.

The revised master plan is seen as an important step in creating new development space for Hà Tĩnh in the coming decades. While the province continues to pursue its ambitions as a regional industrial, energy and logistics hub, it is also laying the groundwork for tourism to become a more significant contributor to economic growth.

Hà Tĩnh's strategy aligns with the goals of unlocking the value of cultural and natural resources, strengthening regional connectivity and developing tourism into a sustainable economic driver capable of enhancing both local prosperity and national competitiveness. — VNS