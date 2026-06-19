Contemporary Vietnamese fiction reaches Chinese market

HÀ NỘI — The Chinese edition of Tắt Đèn (Turning off the Light), a celebrated novel by Ngô Tất Tố, has been launched at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026.

The publication marks the first title released under the Sino–Vietnamese Contemporary Literature Mutual Translation and Publication Project launched by Lijiang Publishing House.

As part of the China–ASEAN Literature Translation and Publishing Project, the initiative seeks to foster literary exchange between China and ASEAN member states through the translation and publication of works from both sides, and was launched by Lijiang in 2019, according to publishing house director Liang Zhi.

"We believe that literature bridges cultures, and that literary translation is essential to promoting cross-cultural exchange," said Liang at the book launch. "The Sino–Vietnamese Contemporary Literature Translation Series, launched in 2025, is one of the flagship initiatives under this project.”

Tắt Đèn was penned in 1939 as a critique of the divisive feudal regime. The novel revolves around the struggles of the impoverished family of Sister Dậu, a hardworking peasant woman. Considered one of the most significant works of Vietnamese literature, Tắt Đèn is a powerful depiction of the harsh realities faced by Vietnamese peasants under the oppressive colonial rule of the French.

Tố was born in 1894 in Lộc Hà Village, which is now part of Đông Anh Commune in Hà Nội. He was taught the principles of Confucianism from a young age. In 1926, he moved to Hà Nội to work as a reporter for An Nam Tạp Chí (An Nam Magazine), before moving to what was then Sài Gòn (now HCM City) to work.

Between 1936 and 1939, Tố wrote various pieces criticising the corrupt feudal regime. He died in 1954 in the northern province of Bắc Giang (now Bắc Ninh). Not only a famed writer, he was also a popular journalist.

More than 1,300 of his articles were published in various newspapers under 39 different pen names. His pieces are considered a detailed, comprehensive and realistic view of Vietnamese society in the early 20th century.

Professor Li Yashu, the translator of the Chinese edition of Tắt Đèn, underscored the role of literary translation in advancing cultural cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

"Training and developing a pool of translators with expertise in both languages is crucial to the long-term growth of literary exchange and publishing collaboration between the two countries," said Li.

A novel by Hồ Anh Thái has been selected as the next Vietnamese work to be translated into Chinese under the project.

The 32nd Beijing International Book Fair runs until June 21 at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing. — VNS