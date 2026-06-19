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Home Life & Style

VNAM stages landmark wind orchestra concert

June 19, 2026 - 08:37
Nearly 100 artists will perform in the concert Jubelklänge – Melodies of Joy on June 19 at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

 

Musicians rehearse for the concert on June 19. Photo VNAM

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 100 artists will perform in the concert Jubelklänge – Melodies of Joy on June 19 at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music (VNAM) in Hà Nội.

Performers include former lecturers, professional musicians and outstanding students at the academy.

Notably, the event will feature several artists and lecturers in their seventies, creating an emotional reunion that brings together multiple generations of the academy’s musical community.

“This is not only a concert of a scale rarely seen for a wind orchestra in Việt Nam," said VNAM Director Đỗ Quốc Hưng. "It is also a testament to the unity, close ties and pride shared by generations of artists who have studied and taught at the academy."

The concert is part of a series of activities marking the 70th anniversary of VNAM.

According to Nguyễn Quốc Bảo, deputy head of the academy’s Department of Winds, Percussion and Guitar, Jubelklänge was taken from one of the marches to be performed during the concert.

In German, the word means “sounds of joy” or “melodies of joy”, reflecting the celebratory spirit of the event. That sense of joy also conveys a message highlighting the power of music to connect people.

The first half of the concert will feature solo and ensemble performances by faculty members, young musicians and outstanding students currently studying at the academy. Highlights include Tango-Fantasia by J. Gade, Summer from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Tico-Tico for clarinet quintet and percussion.

The second half will be the evening’s centrepiece, featuring the Hà Nội Wind Symphony alongside former students and lecturers of the department. Audiences will enjoy world-renowned works such as The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa, Bugler’s Holiday by Leroy Anderson and Jacques Offenbach’s Can-Can.

One of the most anticipated performances is Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone, featuring oboist Hoàng Mạnh Lâm as soloist. The programme will also include Trống Cơm (Cylindrical Drum) arranged for wind orchestra by composer Đỗ Hồng Quân, blending northern Vietnamese folk melodies with elements of jazz and contemporary folk music. — OVN/VNS

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