Retired teacher turns eggshells into World Cup mascots

HCM CITY — A retired teacher has gone World Cup crazy - transforming discarded eggshells into mascots for every country taking part in the biggest football tournament on the planet.

Nguyễn Thành Tâm, 75, from HCM City, has been an eggshell artist for more than 20 years.

With the World Cup in full swing, Tâm decided to once again get in on the act by making a full set of World Cup-inspired mascots along with 48 national flags representing the teams taking part.

This is the fifth time he has created the football-themed figures, for every World Cup since 2010.

Over the years, he has produced a wide range of models, from Santa Claus figures to the 12 zodiac animals. Football, however, has become one of his most enduring sources of inspiration.

“I started working with eggshells in 2002,” he said. “At that time, I was teaching English to an eighth-grade student. During a lesson about Santa Claus, I wanted something visual to make the class more engaging, so I tried making a model from eggshells.”

The idea of connecting his craft with football came later. In 2010, while watching the World Cup, Tâm came up with the idea of recreating the tournament’s mascots using eggshells. He began experimenting shortly after, and since then has completed mascot models for five consecutive World Cups.

Each mascot requires patience and time and a single piece can take around 10 hours to complete. However, due to his age, he only works two to three hours a day, meaning each figure usually takes nearly a week to finish.

The process involves combining different materials. Chicken eggshells are typically used for the head, while quail eggshells form the body. Clay helps shape the structure, and small plastic straws are repurposed for the legs. The result is a surprisingly detailed and expressive figure.

Alongside the mascots, Tâm also created a collection of 48 national flags. Simpler designs can be completed in five to 15 minutes, while more complex ones may take 30 minutes or longer, not including preparation time.

He believes beginners should start with flags.

Tâm said: “If you can make flags well, it becomes easier to move on to more complex figures. They help you practise precision, colour coordination and patience.”

For Tâm, the most challenging part is not assembling the eggshell pieces, but finishing the artwork.

“The hardest thing is making the eyes,” he said.

“They need to look lively. If the eyes don’t work, the whole figure feels flat. Colour balance is also important - it has to stand out but still look harmonious.”

Material preparation is another key step. The eggshells must be thoroughly cleaned and dried to prevent mould. If handled properly, the finished works can be preserved for many years without losing their colour or shape.

Each piece carries its own story. Tâm's World Cup collection reflects not only his passion for football but also his desire to introduce this unique form of art to a wider audience.

“I wanted to challenge myself and take this craft further by making World Cup mascots,” he said.

“The set of 48 flags is also a way for people, especially young people, to learn more about the world through something visual.”

Despite working in a modest space, Tâm hopes his creations can reach beyond it.

“I want more people to know about this art form, so that something as simple as an eggshell can become meaningful,” he added.

“It’s like bringing this small room to the world, and inviting the world into it.”

As a long-time football fan, Tâm also keeps track of Vietnamese football’s progress. He hopes that one day the national team will qualify for the World Cup, so the Vietnamese national flag can appear on football’s biggest stage. — VNS